Falcons promote Shawn Williams to 53-man roster

Safety Shawn Williams, who played at Georgia, was promoted to the 53-man roster from the practice squad by the Falcons on Tuesday.
Starting free safety Erik Harris suffered a turn pectoral muscle against the Panthers on Dec. 12. He had surgery Thursday and was placed on injured reserve Saturday. Williams was promoted to the game-day roster against the 49ers as a COVID-19 list replacement for linebacker Emmanuel Ellerbee.
Williams played 10 defensive snaps Sunday against the 49ers and 19 special-teams plays. He finished with two tackles.
Williams, 30, played for the Georgia Bulldogs and Early County High School. He played the past eight seasons for the Bengals, playing in 119 games, including 61 starts.
He was signed to the practice squad Oct. 5 after cornerback Isaiah Oliver was lost for the season with a knee injury.
The Falcons also activated cornerback Cornell Armstrong and linebacker Quinton Bell from the reserve COVID-19 list. Both were on the practice squad.
Wide receiver Chad Hansen was signed to the practice squad and cornerback Will Sunderland was released.
The Bow Tie Chronicles
About the Author