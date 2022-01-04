Falcons’ projected depth chart for Saints’ game

Here’s the projected depth chart for the Saints’ game with the nine players still on the reserve/COVID-19 LIST removed.
The Falcons will release their official depth chart later today:
OFFENSE
WR - Christian Blake, (Calvin Ridley on the NFI list), (Marvin Hall will likely be promoted)
TE - Kyle Pitts, Lee Smith
LT - Jake Matthews, Colby Gossett
LG - Jaylen Mayfield, Josh Andrews (Ryan Neuzil is on the practice squad)
C - Matt Hennessy, Drew Dalman
RG - Chris Lindstrom, Drew Dalman
RT – Kaleb McGarry, Colby Gossett
TE – Hayden Hurst , *Keith Smith (Has not lined up as traditional TE), (Parker Hesse, practice squad)
WR - Russell Gage, Olamide Zaccheaus, Frank Darby
RB - Cordarrelle Patterson, Mike Davis, Qadree Ollison
FB - Keith Smith
QB - Matt Ryan, Feleipe Franks, Josh Rosen, (Matt Barkley was signed to practice squad)
DEFENSE
DE - Grady Jarrett
NT - Ta’Quon Graham, Anthony Rush
DE - Mike Pennel, John Cominsky
OLB - Brandon Copeland, Dante Fowler
ILB - Deion Jones, Mykal Walker
ILB - Foyesade Oluokun, Darren Bates
OLB – Steven Means, Adetokunbo Ogundeji
LCB - A.J. Terrell, Darren Hall
FS - Shawn Williams
SS - Duron Harmon, Richie Grant
RCB - Fabian Moreau, Kendall Sheffield, Avery Williams
SPECIAL TEAMS
K - Younghoe Koo
P – Thomas Morstead
LS - Josh Harris
H - Thomas Morstead
PR - Avery Williams, Olamide Zaccheaus
KOR - Cordarrelle Patterson, Avery Williams
