Falcons’ projected depth chart for Saints’ game

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter

The tight end was forced into action Sunday against the Bills due to COVID, injuries

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
16 minutes ago

Here’s the projected depth chart for the Saints’ game with the nine players still on the reserve/COVID-19 LIST removed.

The Falcons will release their official depth chart later today:

OFFENSE

WR - Christian Blake, (Calvin Ridley on the NFI list), (Marvin Hall will likely be promoted)

TE - Kyle Pitts, Lee Smith

LT - Jake Matthews, Colby Gossett

LG - Jaylen Mayfield, Josh Andrews (Ryan Neuzil is on the practice squad)

C - Matt Hennessy, Drew Dalman

RG - Chris Lindstrom, Drew Dalman

RT – Kaleb McGarry, Colby Gossett

TE – Hayden Hurst , *Keith Smith (Has not lined up as traditional TE), (Parker Hesse, practice squad)

WR - Russell Gage, Olamide Zaccheaus, Frank Darby

RB - Cordarrelle Patterson, Mike Davis, Qadree Ollison

FB - Keith Smith

QB - Matt Ryan, Feleipe Franks, Josh Rosen, (Matt Barkley was signed to practice squad)

DEFENSE

DE - Grady Jarrett

NT - Ta’Quon Graham, Anthony Rush

DE - Mike Pennel, John Cominsky

OLB - Brandon Copeland, Dante Fowler

ILB - Deion Jones, Mykal Walker

ILB - Foyesade Oluokun, Darren Bates

OLB – Steven Means, Adetokunbo Ogundeji

LCB - A.J. Terrell, Darren Hall

FS - Shawn Williams

SS - Duron Harmon, Richie Grant

RCB - Fabian Moreau, Kendall Sheffield, Avery Williams

SPECIAL TEAMS

K - Younghoe Koo

P – Thomas Morstead

LS - Josh Harris

H - Thomas Morstead

PR - Avery Williams, Olamide Zaccheaus

KOR - Cordarrelle Patterson, Avery Williams

