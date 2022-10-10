Falcons’ playtime percentage breakdown vs. Bucs

Feleipe Franks played 30 offensive snaps (45%), Parker Hesse played 41 snaps (62%), Anthony Firkser played 15 (23%) and Mycole Pruitt, who was promoted from the practice squad on Saturday, played 12 (18%).

The Falcons didn’t want to push Pitts and his hamstring. They don’t want the injury to turn into one of those lingering issues. They chose rest.