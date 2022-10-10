ajc logo
Falcons’ playtime percentage breakdown vs. Bucs

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
48 minutes ago

TAMPA, Fla. – With Kyle Pitts out, the Falcons used four tight ends in the 21-15 loss to the Bucs on Sunday.

Feleipe Franks played 30 offensive snaps (45%), Parker Hesse played 41 snaps (62%), Anthony Firkser played 15 (23%) and Mycole Pruitt, who was promoted from the practice squad on Saturday, played 12 (18%).

The Falcons didn’t want to push Pitts and his hamstring. They don’t want the injury to turn into one of those lingering issues. They chose rest.

Firkser had a catch for 11 yards and Hesse had a catch for 9 yards.

Franks had two targets including a drop. Pruitt did receive any targets.

With running back Cordarrelle Patterson out, the Falcons used the committee of Tyler Allgeier (39 snaps, 59%), Caleb Huntley (16, 24%) and Avery Williams (17, 26%) to lead the rushing attack. Also, fullback Keith Smith (17, 26%) provided the lead blocking.

Here’s the percentage of playing time per player against the Buccaneers:

Player Offense Special Teams

J Matthews LT 66 100% 2 9%

E Wilkinson LG 66 100% 2 9%

D Dalman C 66 100%

Lindstrom RG 66 100% 2 9%

K McGary RT 66 100% 2 9%

M Mariota QB 66 100%

O Zaccheaus WR 44 67% 4 18%

D London WR 44 67%

P Hesse TE 41 62% 12 55%

T Allgeier RB 39 59% 1 5%

F Franks TE 30 45% 7 32%

D Byrd WR 21 32%

K Hodge WR 20 30% 8 36%

A Williams RB 17 26% 19 86%

K Smith FB 17 26% 17 77%

C Huntley RB 16 24%

A Firkser TE 15 23%

B Edwards WR 14 21%

M Pruitt TE 12 18%

Player Defense Special teams

R Evans LB 79 100%

A Terrell CB 79 100%

R Grant SS 75 95% 7 32%

C Hayward CB 74 94%

J Hawkins FS 67 85% 5 23%

G Jarrett DT 58 73%

L Carter LB 55 70% 3 14%

D Alford DB 53 67% 2 9%

T Graham DE 52 66% 3 14%

M Walker LB 45 57%

A Ebiketie LB 40 51% 1 5%

A Ogundeji LB 38 48% 7 32%

T Andersen LB 30 38% 17 77%

Q Bell LB 23 29% 16 73%

A Anderson DE 23 29% 3 14%

T Horne DT 22 28% 3 14%

D Marlowe SS 16 20% 20 91%

M Dickerson DT 14 18%

M Ford CB 10 13% 20 91%

N Landman LB 10 13% 7 32%

D Hall CB 5 6% 5 23%

Player Special teams

E Harris FS 20 91%

B Pinion P 11 50%

L McCullough LS 8 36%

M Hennessy C 2 9%

G Ifedi T 2 9%

Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27

Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20

Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15

Oct. 16 vs. San Francisco, 1 p.m.

Oct. 23 at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Oct. 30 vs. Carolina, 1 p.m.

Nov. 6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m.

Nov. 10 at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.

Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.

Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.

Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD

Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD

