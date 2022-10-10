Falcons’ playtime percentage breakdown vs. Bucs

TAMPA, Fla. – With Kyle Pitts out, the Falcons used four tight ends in the 21-15 loss to the Bucs on Sunday.
Feleipe Franks played 30 offensive snaps (45%), Parker Hesse played 41 snaps (62%), Anthony Firkser played 15 (23%) and Mycole Pruitt, who was promoted from the practice squad on Saturday, played 12 (18%).
The Falcons didn’t want to push Pitts and his hamstring. They don’t want the injury to turn into one of those lingering issues. They chose rest.
Firkser had a catch for 11 yards and Hesse had a catch for 9 yards.
Franks had two targets including a drop. Pruitt did receive any targets.
With running back Cordarrelle Patterson out, the Falcons used the committee of Tyler Allgeier (39 snaps, 59%), Caleb Huntley (16, 24%) and Avery Williams (17, 26%) to lead the rushing attack. Also, fullback Keith Smith (17, 26%) provided the lead blocking.
Here’s the percentage of playing time per player against the Buccaneers:
Player Offense Special Teams
J Matthews LT 66 100% 2 9%
E Wilkinson LG 66 100% 2 9%
D Dalman C 66 100%
Lindstrom RG 66 100% 2 9%
K McGary RT 66 100% 2 9%
M Mariota QB 66 100%
O Zaccheaus WR 44 67% 4 18%
D London WR 44 67%
P Hesse TE 41 62% 12 55%
T Allgeier RB 39 59% 1 5%
F Franks TE 30 45% 7 32%
D Byrd WR 21 32%
K Hodge WR 20 30% 8 36%
A Williams RB 17 26% 19 86%
K Smith FB 17 26% 17 77%
C Huntley RB 16 24%
A Firkser TE 15 23%
B Edwards WR 14 21%
M Pruitt TE 12 18%
Player Defense Special teams
R Evans LB 79 100%
A Terrell CB 79 100%
R Grant SS 75 95% 7 32%
C Hayward CB 74 94%
J Hawkins FS 67 85% 5 23%
G Jarrett DT 58 73%
L Carter LB 55 70% 3 14%
D Alford DB 53 67% 2 9%
T Graham DE 52 66% 3 14%
M Walker LB 45 57%
A Ebiketie LB 40 51% 1 5%
A Ogundeji LB 38 48% 7 32%
T Andersen LB 30 38% 17 77%
Q Bell LB 23 29% 16 73%
A Anderson DE 23 29% 3 14%
T Horne DT 22 28% 3 14%
D Marlowe SS 16 20% 20 91%
M Dickerson DT 14 18%
M Ford CB 10 13% 20 91%
N Landman LB 10 13% 7 32%
D Hall CB 5 6% 5 23%
Player Special teams
E Harris FS 20 91%
B Pinion P 11 50%
L McCullough LS 8 36%
M Hennessy C 2 9%
G Ifedi T 2 9%
For more content about the Atlanta Falcons
Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now
On Instagram at DorlandoLed
Atlanta Falcons coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Bow Tie Chronicles
Atlanta Falcons 2022 NFL schedule
Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26
Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27
Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23
Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20
Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15
Oct. 16 vs. San Francisco, 1 p.m.
Oct. 23 at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Oct. 30 vs. Carolina, 1 p.m.
Nov. 6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m.
Nov. 10 at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.
Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.
Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.
Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
BYE WEEK
Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD
Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.
Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD
About the Author