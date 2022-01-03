Falcons’ playtime percentage breakdown vs. Bills

With nine players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the Falcons coaching staff got creative against the Bills.
Despite playing a 3-4 alignment all season, they opened the game in a 4-3 because of the lack of tackles and outside linebackers.
The Falcons’ five practice players promoted played a combined 66 snaps in the 29-15 loss to the Bills on Sunday.
Cornerback Luther Kirk (five special teams snaps), tight end Parker Hesse (37 offensive snaps, six special teams), defensive end Nick Thurman (17 defensive snaps) and wide receiver Austin Trammel (one special teams snap.) Cornerback Lafayette Pitts was active but did not play.
Hesse was pressed into service after tight end Kyle Pitts (hamstring) went down after playing 27 snaps.
Cornerback Kendall Sheffield, who hadn’t played a defensive snaps this season, played 52 defensive snaps (68%) at cornerback when the Falcons played nickel.
Backup tackle Rick Leonard, who was signed off the Vikings practice squad, played three special teams snaps.
The four players activated the reserve/COVID-19 list were used sparingly or did not play. Linebacker Brandon Copeland played 13 defensive snaps, safety Richie Grant played two defensive snaps and 16 on special teams while quarterback Feliepe Franks and defensive tackle Tyeler Davison were inactive.
Here’s the percentage of playing time per player against the Buffalo Bills :
OFENSE SPECIAL TEAMS
STARTERS
J Matthews T 53 100% 3 16%
J Mayfield G 50 94% 3 16%
M Hennessy C 53 100%
C Lindstrom G 53 100% 3 16%
K McGary T 53 100% 3 16%
K Pitts TE 27 51%
O Zaccheaus WR 51 96% 1 5%
R Gage WR 42 79%
M Ryan QB 53 100%
C Patterson RB 27 51% 5 26%
K Smith FB 12 23% 12 63%
RESERVES
L Smith TE 10 19% 3 16%
P Hesse TE 37 70% 6 32%
M Davis RB 27 51%
C Blake WR 26 49% 7 37%
Q Ollison RB 5 9% 8 42%
C Gossett G 3 6% 3 16%
F Darby WR 1 2% 13 68%
DEFENSE SPECIAL TEAMS
STARTERS (Falcons opened in a 4-3)
A Ogundeji LDE 35 46% 6 32%
G Jarrett DT 53 70%
A Rush DT 29 38% 2 11%
S Means RDE 61 80% 3 16%
D Jones LLB 76 100%
F Oluokun MLB 76 100%
M Walker RLB 11 14% 13 68%
A Terrell LCB 76 100% 3 16%
S Williams SS 75 99% 5 26%
D Harmon FS 75 99% 4 21%
D Hall RCB 75 99% 3 16%
RESERVES
K Sheffield CB 52 68% 3 16%
D Fowler LB 40 53%
M Pennel NT 36 47% 1 5%
T Graham DE 31 41% 3 16%
N Thurman DE 17 22%
B Copeland LB 13 17%
J Cominsky DT 3 4% 16 84%
R Grant SS 2 3% 16 84%
SPECIAL TEAMS ONLY
A Williams CB 16 84%
D Bates LB 12 63%
J Harris LS 7 37%
T Morstead P 7 37%
Y Koo K 6 32%
L Kirk DB 5 26%
R Leonard T 3 16%
D Dalman C 3 16%
A Trammell WR 1 5 %
