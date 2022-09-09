ajc logo
Falcons plan to ramp up their pass rush in 2022

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter/AJC

Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees: 'We should want to be the best defense we can be."

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter/AJC

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
29 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH – The Falcons don’t hide from the fact that they ranked last in the NFL with 18 sacks last season.

Outside linebackers Ade Ogundeji and Lorenzo Carter are set to replace last season’s starters Dante Fowler and Steven Means with the hope of doing their part to improve the pass rush.

Getting to quarterback Jameis Winston will be key when the Falcons host the Saints in their season opener at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“It’s a young group, but we are, like, talented,” said Ogundeji, a fifth-round draft pick in 2021. “We have a lot to prove. That’s the biggest thing that I’m excited about is that we have youth, and we are talented. Guys are ready to fly around.”

Defensive coordinator Dean Pees likes his revamped outside linebackers.

“I’m very comfortable with them,” Pees said. “They really dug in and studied the stuff. There’s nobody I’m not satisfied with. I think we got a good young core. It’s a young group.”

Pees, who celebrates 50 years in coaching this season, knows there will be growing pains.

“But I sure like the way they’re practicing,” Pees said. “The way they’re playing. The way they’re preparing. We just have to go out now, and we have to see what we have. Work through the bugs and get going.”

Ogundeji played 527 defensive snaps as a rookie, while Carter, a former Norcross High and Georgia standout, came over from the New York Giants in free agency. They are part of a unit that will have nine new starters.

“It doesn’t feel like nine new starters,” Carter said. “It feels like a bunch of guys, it’s crazy hearing that number. But I feel like everybody is hungry and working toward the same goal. That’s always a good thing. To have 11 guys pulling in the same direction.”

Ogundeji has a sack, and Carter had a career-high five sacks last season. The Falcons are hoping that with a better push from the interior of the line, they can rush better as a unit and pile up the sacks, quarterback hits and pressures.

“It’s a fast defense that is aggressive,” Carter said. “We don’t want to do too much talking. We’ll let our pads do the talking. Go out there and just play fast. Let it all hang loose.”

The Falcons’ pass rush will start from the inside with defensive end Grady Jarrett in the 3-4 alignment. Ta’Quon Graham won the defensive end spot opposite of Jarrett, with Anthony Rush starting at nose tackle.

“We excited to get back on the field and compete,” said Jarrett, a two-time Pro Bowler. “Live action. I’m excited to see what this team has got.”

Jarrett and cornerback A.J. Terrell are the only returning starters.

“The unit has been really good,” Jarrett said. “From OTAs until now, we’ve been putting in some good work. We brought a lot of new players into the program. The guys have bought in. They are made of the right stuff. We’re excited to go to work together.”

Ogundeji is hoping to take a major step forward in his second season.

“I think it’s just, this year to last year, there’s more confidence in myself,” Ogundeji said. “There are a lot of things that I’ve learned from the first year that I can take to the second year. I know the playbook a lot (better).”

Ogundeji, who’s 6-foot-4 and 251 pounds, added some muscle and worked on his pass-rush moves.

“Taking care of my body,” Ogundeji said. “Focusing all season. The biggest thing for me was just being consistent throughout the whole season. There were ups and downs, but that’s a rookie for you.”

Carter, who’s 6-5, 255 pounds, was taken in the third round (66th overall) of the 2018 NFL draft. He has played in 49 NFL games, with 33 starts. He has 14.5 sacks and 153 tackles. He signed a one-year, $3.5 million contract, with $2 million guaranteed.

Pees believes his unit is ready for the season opener.

“I had just as much fun this spring and in OTAs and training as I’ve ever had,” said Pees, who started to coach in the 1970s. said. “I love this football team. I love the defensive guys that are playing for us. This is as rewarding of a spring as I’ve ever had.”

Pees is hoping that the great offseason translates into the regular season.

“There’s one thing about having done this as long, there are times you think you’re going to really be good, and you’re not as good as you think,” Pees said.

He pointed to the Cincinnati Bengals, who surprised folks with a Super Bowl run last season.

“I talked to a couple of guys on their staff a year ago, and they thought they’d get fired,” Pees said. “Going into the year, they were worried about getting fired, and they end up in the Super Bowl. In this league, year-to-year, it can (change) from top to bottom.”

Atlanta Falcons 2022 NFL schedule

Sept. 11 vs. New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m.

Sept. 18 at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Sept. 25 at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Oct. 9 at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Oct. 16 vs. San Francisco, 1 p.m.

Oct. 23 at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Oct. 30 vs. Carolina, 1 p.m.

Nov. 6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m.

Nov. 10 at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.

Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.

Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.

Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD

Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD

