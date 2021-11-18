Falcons place Hurst, Bates on IR, waiting on Patterson, Hawkins availability

The team placed tight end Hayden Hurst and inside linebacker Daren Bates on injured reserve. Hurst (knee) and Bates (groin) previously were ruled out for the game, but later the Falcons placed them on the IR list. Hurst was injured Sunday against the Cowboys. Tight end Lee Smith, who missed that game, will return for the game against the Patriots.

In other moves, the Falcons signed outside linebacker Emmanuel Ellerbee and tight end Parker Hesse to the 53-man roster. The team used a standard practice-squad elevation on wide receiver Marvin Hall and safety Shawn Williams, making them active for Thursday’s game.