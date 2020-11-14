Falcons place Dante Fowler on COVID-19 list

The Falcons placed defensive end Dante Fowler on the NFL’s Reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Saturday afternoon.
Fowler is the 11th Falcons player to appear on COVID-19 list. The others are defensive linemen John Cominsky, Marlon Davidson and Tyeler Davison, defense backs A.J. Terrell, Jamal Carter, Chris Cooper and Jaylinn Hawkins, quarterback Danny Etling, fullback Keith Smith and linebacker Foye Oluokun. Etling later was released.
Fowler also has been working through a hamstring injury.
The Falcons have shut down their facility in Flowery Branch twice because of COVID-19 concerns – on Oct. 15 and Nov. 6, and the team has had at least one player and one coach test positive for the coronavirus. The Falcons are not permitted to comment on a player’s medical status other than to refer to roster status. Clubs may not disclose whether a player is in quarantine or tested positive for COVID-19.
The Falcons were the first team to have a player on the COVID-19 list this season, before there were outbreaks in Tennessee, New England, Oakland and San Francisco.
The Falcons have a bye this weekend before they resume play Nov. 22 against the Saints in New Orleans.