Falcons place Dante Fowler on COVID-19 list

The Falcons have shut down their facility in Flowery Branch twice because of COVID-19 concerns – on Oct. 15 and Nov. 6, and the team has had at least one player and one coach test positive for the coronavirus. The Falcons are not permitted to comment on a player’s medical status other than to refer to roster status. Clubs may not disclose whether a player is in quarantine or tested positive for COVID-19.

The Falcons were the first team to have a player on the COVID-19 list this season, before there were outbreaks in Tennessee, New England, Oakland and San Francisco.