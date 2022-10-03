Falcons place Cordarrelle Patterson on injured reserve

Patterson started the game against the Browns and rushed nine times for 38 yards, including a 13-yard touchdown. No injury was announced.

“It’s something that he’s been managing,” Smith said. “I’m not a doctor, but you know you’re trying to weigh all that and then nothing that we did that put him at further risk.”

Patterson would have tried to continue to play.

“It’s something that we feel will help him more importantly in the long run and help the team,” Smith said.

Patterson was pleased to get the rest days.

“The most important thing is that nobody knows your body like you do,” Patterson said. “Coach always want to hear what the players have to say. That makes it special for us.

“Especially as an older guy. I’m not young any more. I’m not 21 anymore, so the body doesn’t heal like it use to. Coach always says you can come and talk to him if we are feeling anything. He does a good job of that.”

Patterson, a converted wide receiver who took over as the team’s top running back midway through last season, was off to hot start to the season.

He rushed for career-high 120 yards against the Saints in the season-opener of Sept. 11. Two weeks later, he topped his career-high with a 141 yard effort.

Patterson was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 3.

Before facing the Browns, Patterson was third in league in rushing with 304 yards behind Cleveland’s Nick Chubb and New York Giants’ Saquon Barkley.

With Patterson being held out or unavailable against the Browns, Huntley, Tyler Allgeier and Avery Williams took over against the Browns.

“(Fullback) Keith Smith is playing some good football for us, too,” Smith said. “Then you know we had opportunity coming up to get Damian (Williams) back. So, that’s another option, but not for this week.”

Williams, who entered the season as the No. 2 running back, is on injured reserved with a rib injury.

Patterson is a key cog in the Falcons’ offensive attack.

“That’s tough to hear,” left tackle Jake Matthews said. “He’s been one of the guys on our offense that has really helped get everything going. He started it. He’s a great team mate and a guy you can count on. He just brings an attitude and energy that has helped us.”

Over the next four games, the Falcons are set to play at Tampa Bay, host San Francisco, at Cincinnati and host Carolina. Patterson could return when the Falcons host the Los Angeles Chargers on Nov. 6.

“Hopefully, he recovers quickly,” Matthews said. “He’ll be missed, that’s for sure.”

Huntley, Allgeier and Williams all ripped off nice runs against the Browns. Huntley had a touchdown run and a 14-yard scamper. Allgeier had a powerful 42 yard run and Williams broke free around left end for a 21-yard gain.

“It’s take 11 guys,” Matthews said. “I think there is going to be a lot on us as the group up front to continue to run the football well.”

The backups are ready to take on a committee approach at running back.

“I just think we just feed off of each other,” Allgeier said. “(Huntley) ended up getting a touchdown. All the running backs are over here hype as hell for him. I think that’s what shows for our group. If someone has individual success, we are just hyped up for them.”

The Falcons are averaging 168 yards rushing per game, which ranks fourth in the league. The Falcons only trail the New York Giants (192.5), the Browns (187.3) and the Bears (177.3).

“We’ve got a lot of other really good guys who can carry the ball as well,” Matthews said. “I think we kind of showed that this week. We just have to continue to keep improving on that.”

