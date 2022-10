In the 356th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution discusses the Falcons’ 23-20 win over the Cleveland Browns. The Falcons ran the ball for 202 yards and got defensive stops on the first and last drives of the games to help lift the team to 2-2 this season. Coach Arthur Smith and a host of players stop by to help wrap up the game.