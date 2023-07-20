Falcons place Caleb Huntley on PUP list

Running back Caleb Huntley, who ruptured his Achilles late last season, was placed on the physically-unable-to-perform list by the Falcons on Thursday.

Huntley sustained the injury last season on a run on the second play of the game against the host Saints in December.

Huntley, a 5-foot-10, 226-pounder, rushed for 366 yards on 76 attempts (4.8 avg.) and one touchdown in 12 games last season.

Huntley, an undrafted rookie from Ball State who played at Locust Grove High, spent most of the 2021 season on the practice squad. He made the roster in 2022 and earned a spot in the running back rotation.

Unlike the in-season PUP list, Huntley can be activated when he’s fully recovered.