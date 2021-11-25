Falcons’ Pitts, Koo rank high in Pro Bowl voting

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (80,673 votes) ranks second overall, while Kelce (79,910 votes), Cleveland defensive end Myles Garrett (76,064 votes) and Dallas cornerback Trevon Diggs (75,637 votes) round out the top five.

Dallas leads all teams in total votes received followed by New England, Los Angeles Rams, Kansas City and Baltimore.

Pro Bowl voting will continue online and on web-enabled mobile phones at NFL.com/ProBowlVote until Thursday, December 16. Rosters will be announced on Dec. 20.

