Falcons’ Pitts, Koo rank high in Pro Bowl voting

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Falcons rookie tight end Kyle Pitts and kicker Younghoe Koo cracked the top 10 at their position in early the Pro Bowl voting released by the NFL on Tuesday.
Pitts is listed third behind Kansas City’s Travis Kelce and Baltimore’s Mark Andrews at tight end.
Koo trails Baltimore’s Justin Tucker, New England’s Nick Folk and Buffalo’s Tyler Bass in the voting. Koo, who was voted to the Pro Bowl last season, is the top kicker from the NFC.
No other Falcons are in the top 10 in the voting.
Indianapolis running back Jonathan Taylor, with 81,087 votes, leads all players in balloting for the 2022 Pro Bowl.
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (80,673 votes) ranks second overall, while Kelce (79,910 votes), Cleveland defensive end Myles Garrett (76,064 votes) and Dallas cornerback Trevon Diggs (75,637 votes) round out the top five.
Dallas leads all teams in total votes received followed by New England, Los Angeles Rams, Kansas City and Baltimore.
Pro Bowl voting will continue online and on web-enabled mobile phones at NFL.com/ProBowlVote until Thursday, December 16. Rosters will be announced on Dec. 20.
