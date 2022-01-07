Hamburger icon
Falcons’ Patterson, Oluokun and Koo top UFA list

Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary (26) gets past Atlanta Falcons safety Duron Harmon (21) and Foye Oluokun (54) for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
caption arrowCaption
Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary (26) gets past Atlanta Falcons safety Duron Harmon (21) and Foye Oluokun (54) for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Credit: Jeffrey T. Barnes

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Running back/wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson and place-kicker Younghoe Koo both stated this week that they wanted to return to the Falcons, but understood that the NFL is a business.

Also, linebacker Foye Oluokun, the NFL’s leading tackler, is a high priority for the team. He’s set to meet with the media Friday, when his contract situation will be addressed.

Here’s a list of the 28 Falcons set to become unrestricted free agents this offseason:

Josh Andrews, G

Daren Bates, ILB

Christian Blake, WR

Jonathan Bullard, DL

Brandon Copeland, OLB

Dorian Etheridge, ILB

Dante Fowler, OLB

Russell Gage, WR

Matt Gono, G

Colby Gossett, OL

Jaeden Graham, TE

Duron Harmon, SS

Erik Harris, FS

Josh Harris, LS

Hayden Hurst, TE

Younghoe Koo, PK

AJ McCarron, QB

Steven Means, OLB

Thomas Morstead, P

Fabian Moreau, CB

Isaiah Oliver, CB

Foye Oluokun, ILB

Cordarrelle Patterson, RB/WR

Josh Rosen, QB

Tajae Sharpe, WR

Lee Smith, TE

Jason Spriggs, OT

Olamide Zaccheaus, WR

Falcons' 2021 schedule features trip to London, January trip to Buffalo

