Falcons’ Patterson, Oluokun and Koo top UFA list

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Running back/wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson and place-kicker Younghoe Koo both stated this week that they wanted to return to the Falcons, but understood that the NFL is a business.
Also, linebacker Foye Oluokun, the NFL’s leading tackler, is a high priority for the team. He’s set to meet with the media Friday, when his contract situation will be addressed.
Here’s a list of the 28 Falcons set to become unrestricted free agents this offseason:
Josh Andrews, G
Daren Bates, ILB
Christian Blake, WR
Jonathan Bullard, DL
Brandon Copeland, OLB
Dorian Etheridge, ILB
Dante Fowler, OLB
Russell Gage, WR
Matt Gono, G
Colby Gossett, OL
Jaeden Graham, TE
Duron Harmon, SS
Erik Harris, FS
Josh Harris, LS
Hayden Hurst, TE
Younghoe Koo, PK
AJ McCarron, QB
Steven Means, OLB
Thomas Morstead, P
Fabian Moreau, CB
Isaiah Oliver, CB
Foye Oluokun, ILB
Cordarrelle Patterson, RB/WR
Josh Rosen, QB
Tajae Sharpe, WR
Lee Smith, TE
Jason Spriggs, OT
Olamide Zaccheaus, WR
