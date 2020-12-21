Falcons open as double-digit underdogs vs. Chiefs

The Falcons (4-10) are set to face the defending world champion Kansas City Chiefs (13-1) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.
They are 11.5 point underdogs in the opening odds released by BetOnline (www.BetOnline.ag, Twitter: @betonline_ag).
Week 16 NFL Football Lines
Friday, December 25
- Minnesota at New Orleans (-6½)
Saturday, December 26
- Tampa Bay (-7½) at Detroit
- San Francisco at Arizona (-3)
- Miami (-2) at Las Vegas
Sunday, December 27
- Atlanta at Kansas City (-11½)
- Cleveland (-10) at New York Jets
- Indianapolis at Pittsburgh (-2½)
- Carolina at Washington (-2½)
- Chicago (-6 ) at Jacksonville
- New York Giantsat Baltimore (-9½)
- Cincinnati at Houston (-8½)
- Denver at Los Angeles Chargers (-3)
- Philadelphia (-1) at Dallas
- Los Angeles Rams at Seattle (-1½)
- Tennessee at Green Bay (-4)
Monday, December 28
- Buffalo (-6) at New England
Falcons’ 2021 draft position
1. Jacksonville
2. New York Jets
3. Cincinnati
4. Carolina
5. Atlanta Falcons
