Falcons open as double-digit underdogs vs. Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) waves as he walks off the field after an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. The Chiefs won 32-29. (AP Photo/Brett Duke)
Atlanta Falcons | 1 hour ago
By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Falcons (4-10) are set to face the defending world champion Kansas City Chiefs (13-1) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.

They are 11.5 point underdogs in the opening odds released by BetOnline (www.BetOnline.ag, Twitter: @betonline_ag).

Week 16 NFL Football Lines

Friday, December 25

  • Minnesota at New Orleans (-6½)

Saturday, December 26

  • Tampa Bay (-7½) at Detroit
  • San Francisco at Arizona (-3)
  • Miami (-2) at Las Vegas

Sunday, December 27

  • Atlanta at Kansas City (-11½)
  • Cleveland (-10) at New York Jets
  • Indianapolis at Pittsburgh (-2½)
  • Carolina at Washington (-2½)
  • Chicago (-6 ) at Jacksonville
  • New York Giantsat Baltimore (-9½)
  • Cincinnati at Houston (-8½)
  • Denver at Los Angeles Chargers (-3)
  • Philadelphia (-1) at Dallas
  • Los Angeles Rams at Seattle (-1½)
  • Tennessee at Green Bay (-4)

Monday, December 28

  • Buffalo (-6) at New England

Falcons’ 2021 draft position

1. Jacksonville

2. New York Jets

3. Cincinnati

4. Carolina

5. Atlanta Falcons

