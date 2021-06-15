Falcons’ Ogundeji set to sign his rookie contract today

Falcons outside linebacker Adetokunbo Ogundeji, a fifth-round pick (182nd overall) out of Notre Dame, is set to sign his four-year rookie contract slotted to be worth $3.7 million today,
Ogundeji has been with the team during the offseason program and worked with outside linebackers Dante Fowler and defensive end Steven Means during the teams minicamp.
Here’s Ogundeji’s drat bio:
Fifth round (182nd overall) – Adetokunbo Ogundeji, DE, Notre Dame
Height: 6-foot-4 Weight: 260 Arms: 35-½ Hands: 9-½ Bench Press: 225 pounds 22 times Vertical: 32 40-yard dash: 4.78 seconds 20-shuttle: 2.76 3-cone drill: 7.19
Overview: Ogundeji has exceptional length as an edge rusher, evidenced by his 84-inch wingspan. At his size, Ogundeji is a fit for both the 4-3 and 3-4 schemes, which should fit well with the Falcons’ multiple defense that will incorporate both of the base units’ principles. As a fifth-year senior in 2020, Ogundeji became a starter and recorded seven sacks in a season that saw the Fighting Irish reach the College Football Playoff. He also was named a team captain in his final season. Ogundeji does have some fundamental issues to work on, which is why he was projected to be a Day 3 selection from before the draft.