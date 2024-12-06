Falcons notes: A.J. Terrell, Justin Jefferson to hook up in key matchup Sunday

This will be an expensive matchup. Jefferson signed a four-year extension worth $140 million in June, and Terrell signed a four-year, $81 million extension in August.

“It’s just expectations really, going out there and competing at a high level,” Terrell told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Friday. “Justin, he’s a good receiver. I knew that coming out (of college). We both came out together. I like his game and things like that, but I just got to go out there and handle business and get a (win).”

Explore More AJC coverage of the Falcons

Terrell has 57 tackles, five pass breakups and two interceptions.

“A.J. is playing big-time football,” Falcons defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake said. “He is the true lockdown corner in the National Football League, and it is very nice to have a player of his magnitude that can do exactly what you (ask).”

Against the Saints, Marquez Valdes-Scantling got loose early. The Falcons put Terrell on him to shut him down. Similarly, against the Chargers, Ladd McConkey had eight catches for 105 yards in the first half. He was held to one catch for 12 yards in the second half.

“If we need to go put him on somebody, we know that receiver’s going to have a tough time getting production for that game,” Lake said. “He takes that challenge to heart. He studies, he works at it.”

Terrell was having a good week of practice as he prepares for Jefferson.

“It’s fun to watch a true professional work with that much talent,” Lake said. “He’s a joy to work with.”

The Vikings will move Jefferson all around the offense looking for mismatches.

“He’s definitely not going to be in one spot,” Lake said. “You can tell he can take in a lot of the schematics and be able to move and run different routes, inside routes, outside routes. Then his speed, his athleticism, his ball awareness, he is the elite of the elite.”

Clark Phillips III started two games for Hughes and played well.

“Strength in numbers,” Terrell said. “Clark has been holding it down. Mike holding it down. We all have been holding it down. Just having Mike back is a plus for us.”

No new tampering charges: Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins was asked if he’s been in touch with Kevin O’Connell, a close personal friend and the Vikings’ head coach.

“I don’t even know the rules nowadays on tampering, right?” Cousins quipped. “I have friends in the league on other teams. So, I don’t know if friendships are allowed or not, but yeah, I do. I do try to relate to people around the league, legally. And I don’t know, I guess if it’s illegal to text your friend, I’m sorry, but yes, I do try to keep in touch with a lot of people there. Kevin is certainly one of them.”

Snow-shoveling friend: One of the people Cousins is looking forward to seeing on his return to Minnesota is his neighbor Jon Weber.

Weber and his sons hit the streets to shovel their neighbors out during snowstorms.

“Jon Weber, great man,” Cousins said. “He kind of represents so much about Minnesota that is great is who Jon Weber is as a person.”

Red-zone issues: Falcons tight end Charlie Woerner discussed the Falcons’ recent red-zone woes. The Falcons have gone 2-of-8 in the red zone during their three-game losing streak.

“We are not calling anything crazy different,” Woerner told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “We have to change up the plays a little bit for each defense, but it comes down to execution. Not over thinking it and do what we have to do.”

The tight ends have a blocking role, mostly.

“We definitely do the best when we run the ball down there,” Woerner said. “When we’re asked to do that, we do what we can do in the run game. When our number is called in the passing game, we’ll run the routes and see what happens. Especially, when you’ve got a guy like (tight end) Kyle (Pitts) down there, and hopefully we can get some good matchups for him this game.”

Pitts has seven red-zone targets and one catch this season, which was for a touchdown.

“We can all help in the red zone,” Falcons tight end coach Kevin Koger said. “It’s on everybody. When you get down there, you cross the 50 and you cross the 20. ... We can be more efficient when we cross that 20-yard line, just changing our mentality. Just playing clean football. That’s what it boils down to.”

Dorlus’ debut: Falcons rookie Brandon Dorlus, who was drafted in the fourth-round (109th overall) out of Oregon, became the last member of the rookie class to make his debut back in the Denver game before the bye week.

Dorlus played nine defensive snaps (15%) and six special teams snaps (23%) against the Broncos. He had two assisted tackles on defense. He played 10 defensive snaps (22%) against the Chargers and had a tackle.

“It felt good to get back out there,” Dorlus told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Friday. “I felt good to get back out there. I enjoyed it. I hoping to get more action.”

Injury report: Running back Jase McClellan (knee) was declared out Friday for the game Sunday.

Cornerback Mike Hughes (neck) and defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro (ankle) are questionable, though both participated fully Friday.

Linebacker Troy Andersen (knee), and wide receiver Darnell Mooney (Achilles) did not receive a game-day designation. Andersen fully participated Friday, while Mooney’s participation was limited.

Inside linebacker Nate Landman (hamstring), guard Chris Lindstrom (not injury related/rest), defensive end Zach Harrison (Achilles) and Orhorhoro (ankle) were limited as the Falcons practiced indoors Thursday. Landman and Harrison were full participants Friday.

Left tackle Jake Matthews, right tackle Kaleb McGary and defensive linemen Grady Jarrett and David Onyemata did not participate in practice Friday, all as “not injury related-rest.” McClellan also did not participate because of his knee injury.