Nation & World News
Nation & World News

NFL suspends Justin Tucker for first 10 weeks of the season for violating personal conduct policy

The NFL has suspended former Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker for the first 10 weeks next season for violating the league’s personal conduct policy
FILE - Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker misses a field goal against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker misses a field goal against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)
Updated 1 minute ago

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL suspended former Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker for the first 10 weeks of the season on Thursday for violating its personal conduct policy.

The suspension takes effect on Aug. 26, roster cutdown day, and Tucker is eligible for reinstatement on Nov. 11.

Tucker remains free to try out with and sign with a team. If he is signed, he can attend training camp and participate in preseason games.

The 35-year-old became a free agent after the Ravens released him last month in the aftermath of reports that he was accused of inappropriate sexual behavior by massage therapists.

A five-time All-Pro, Tucker has played his entire 13-year career with Baltimore. He’s considered one of the best kickers in NFL history, although 2024 was his worst season.

The Baltimore Banner since January has reported that over a dozen massage therapists have accused Tucker of inappropriate sexual behavior.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

FILE - Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker watches his kick during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Dec. 1, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, file)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Baltimore Ravens place kicker Justin Tucker (9) walk on the field before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Monday, Nov. 25, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun, FIle)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton lays on the court after an injury during the first half of Game 7 of the NBA Finals basketball series against the Oklahoma City Thunder Sunday, June 22, 2025, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)

Credit: AP

Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton suffers right leg injury in Game 7 loss. His father says it's an Achilles

Buccaneers extend coach Todd Bowles, GM Jason Licht

Jrue Holiday being sent from Celtics to Trail Blazers for Anfernee Simons and picks, AP source says

The Latest

FILE - A flag is raised during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

Credit: AP

Super Bowl halftime performer arrested after police say he held flag stating 'Sudan and Free Gaza.'

7m ago

US stocks rise to the brink of a record and recover nearly all their 20% springtime drop

7m ago

Anna Wintour is seeking a new Vogue editor-in-chief but will maintain editorial control

9m ago

Featured

Cabbagetown resident Nadia Giordani stands in the door of her 300-square-foot tiny home in her backyard that she uses as a short-term rental to help her pay for rising property taxes in the area. (Riley Bunch/AJC)

Credit: Riley Bunch/riley.bunch@ajc.com

Inside Atlanta’s long-term debate over short-term rentals

Atlanta leaders have spent years trying to regulate app housing rentals while relying on them to support city tourism.

Couple acquitted of child abuse sue officers, doctors and DFCS

A Georgia couple says DFCS, officers and doctors ignored signs their child was sick and wrongly accused them of abuse, leading to jail time and family separation.

How AI is revolutionizing ATL’s international terminal

A new automated customs process for Americans is just one of many possible applications of AI technology that are being explored at the Atlanta airport.