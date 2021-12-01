Falcons’ Morstead named NFC special teams player of the week

Morstead averaged 44.8 yards on five punts and placed three punts inside the 20-yard line. He had along of 55 yards.

Morstead, 35, who played for the Saints from 2009 to 2020 and was last with the Jets, won the award for the sixth time. He is the first Falcons punter to win the honor since Matt Bosher in Week 16 of the 2014 season.