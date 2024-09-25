Falcons’ Matt Hennessy happy to return

FLOWERY BRANCH — Former Falcons lineman Matt Hennessy, who starred at Temple, was elated to return to the team Wednesday.

Hennessy, who was drafted in third round (78th overall) in the 2020 draft by then-general manager Thomas Dimitroff, was signed to the practice squad. Starting center Drew Dalman (left high ankle sprain) was placed on injured reserve, and left guard Elijah Wilkinson was signed to the 53-man roster from the practice squad.

“I’m real excited to be back,” Hennessy told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I’ve been rooting for these guys, talking to them every day. I got a chance to go see them when they were up in Philly. So, it’s great to see everybody again.”