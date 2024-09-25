Falcons’ Matt Hennessy happy to return

FLOWERY BRANCH — Former Falcons lineman Matt Hennessy, who starred at Temple, was elated to return to the team Wednesday.
Hennessy, who was drafted in third round (78th overall) in the 2020 draft by then-general manager Thomas Dimitroff, was signed to the practice squad. Starting center Drew Dalman (left high ankle sprain) was placed on injured reserve, and left guard Elijah Wilkinson was signed to the 53-man roster from the practice squad.
“I’m real excited to be back,” Hennessy told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I’ve been rooting for these guys, talking to them every day. I got a chance to go see them when they were up in Philly. So, it’s great to see everybody again.”
Hennessy made it to the final cutdown with the Eagles this year.
He started two games for the Falcons as rookie and all 17 games in 2021. He started three games in 2022 before giving way to Dalman, who was drafted by the new regime.
Hennessy missed the 2023 season after suffering a knee injury early in training camp.
In 2021, out of 33 centers who played at least 500 snaps that season, he ranked sixth overall and third as a run blocker, according to Pro Football Focus. He also has made three starts at guard.
“I just kind of waited and sifted through kind of different opportunities that came up,” Hennessy said. “When there was an opportunity to come back here, I was real excited. Coach Led (Dwayne Ledford) and all of the guys in the (offensive) linemen (group) are the same, it’s been great.”
