Falcons’ make six coaching moves for 2022

Jan. 9, 2022 - Atlanta, Ga: Atlanta Falcons helmets are shown during the second half against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Sunday, January 9, 2022, in Atlanta. The Falcons lost to the Saints 30-20. JASON GETZ FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

Credit: Jason Getz

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
42 minutes ago

The Falcons made some moves with their coaching staff on Tuesday.

T.J Yates was named the Falcons wide receivers coach and Mario Jeberaeel promoted to the assistant offensive line coach position.

The team also hired Steve Jackson as a senior offensive assistant, Shawn Flaherty as a football analyst, Steven King as the diversity coaching intern and Nick Edwards as an offensive assistant.

Yates, who played at Pope and North Carolina, was the passing game specialist last season.

Jeberaeel served as the Falcons’ diversity coaching intern in 2021, working primarily with the offensive line.

Jackson is entering his 19th season as a coach in the NFL, having spent the past two seasons as a secondary/cornerbacks coach for the Cincinnati Bengals.

Flaherty spent the past three seasons (2019-21) with the Miami Dolphins.

King spent the past three seasons as a special teams quality control coach at North Carolina.

Edwards joins Atlanta’s staff after most recently serving as the offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach at Cal Poly University from 2020-21.

