Falcons’ make six coaching moves for 2022

Jackson is entering his 19th season as a coach in the NFL, having spent the past two seasons as a secondary/cornerbacks coach for the Cincinnati Bengals.

Flaherty spent the past three seasons (2019-21) with the Miami Dolphins.

King spent the past three seasons as a special teams quality control coach at North Carolina.

Edwards joins Atlanta’s staff after most recently serving as the offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach at Cal Poly University from 2020-21.

The Bow Tie Chronicles