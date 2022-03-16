Falcons lose Pro Bowl long snapper to Chargers

Explore More AJC coverage of the Falcons

Harris, who’s from Carrollton and played at Auburn, made the Pro Bowl for the first time last season. He’s snapped for every field-goal and extra-point attempts and was the team leader in special-teams tackles.

Harris, with his pinpoint snapping, was key as the Falcons juggled punters and holders. He was the snapper on Younghoe Koo’s three game-winning field-goal kicks last season.