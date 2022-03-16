Hamburger icon
Falcons lose Pro Bowl long snapper to Chargers

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter/AJC

Falcons long snapper Josh Harris discusses the excitement of sharing his first Pro Bowl nod with his family.

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter/AJC

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
32 minutes ago

Pro Bowl long snapper Josh Harris, who played for the Falcons for 10 seasons, agreed to a four-year deal with the Los Angeles Chargers on Wednesday, according to his agent Brooks Henderson.

Harris, who’s from Carrollton and played at Auburn, made the Pro Bowl for the first time last season. He’s snapped for every field-goal and extra-point attempts and was the team leader in special-teams tackles.

Harris, with his pinpoint snapping, was key as the Falcons juggled punters and holders. He was the snapper on Younghoe Koo’s three game-winning field-goal kicks last season.

The Falcons also have lost linebacker Foye Oluokun (Jaguars) and wide receiver Russell Gage (Bucs) in free agency.

