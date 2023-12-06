Falcons’ LaCale London designated to return

Explore More AJC coverage of the Falcons

Using practice-squad promotions, the Falcons have been rotating the backup defensive tackles behind David Onyemata, Grady Jarrett and Kentavious Street all season. They have used London, Ta’Quon Graham, Albert Huggins, Timmy Horne and Eli Ankou, trying to find the right combination.

London, 26, made the most of his action against the Bucs. He had three tackles, a tackle for loss and recovered a fumble.

London signed with the Bears after the 2020 draft and spent time bouncing back and forth from their practice squad. He played one game with the Bears in 2021.

London played in 10 games for the Battlehawks and had 33 tackles, five tackles for loss and three sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

