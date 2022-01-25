Falcons’ Kyle Pitts makes PFWA All-rookie team

The Bengals, Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Chargers, New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers each had two selections. In all, 16 clubs are represented among the 27 players honored.

The All-Rookie team offense includes Pitts, New England’s Mac Jones at quarterback, Pittsburgh’s Najee Harris and Denver’s Javonte Williams at running back, Kansas City’s Creed Humphrey at center, Kansas City’s Trey Smith and the New York Jets’ Alijah Vera-Tucker at guard and the Chargers’ Rashawn Slater and the Detroit Lions’ Penei Sewell at tackle.

The All-Rookie defense consists of defensive linemen Christian Barmore (New England), Odafe Oweh (Baltimore Ravens), Kwitty Paye (Indianapolis Colts) and Jaelan Phillips (Miami Dolphins), linebackers Nick Bolton (Kansas City), Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (Cleveland) and Parsons, Cleveland’s Greg Newsome and Denver’s Patrick Surtain at cornerback and Miami’s Jevon Holland and the Las Vegas Raiders’ Tre’Von Moehrig at safety.

The Dolphins list Phillips as a linebacker in their defensive alignment, and PFWA members voted for him to a defensive lineman honor.

Cincinnati placekicker Evan McPherson, Pittsburgh punter Pressley Harvin, Minnesota kick returner Kene Nwangwu, Cleveland punt returner Demetric Felton and L.A. Chargers special-teams player Nick Niemann make up the All-Rookie special-teams selections.

The PFWA has awarded an All-Rookie team every season since 1974.

2021 ROOKIE OF THE YEAR: LB Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys

2021 OFFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR: WR Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

2021 DEFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR: LB Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys

2021 ALL-ROOKIE TEAM

Offense: QB – Mac Jones, New England Patriots. RB – Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers; Javonte Williams, Denver Broncos. WR – Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals; Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins. TE – Kyle Pitts, Falcons. C – Creed Humphrey, Kansas City Chiefs. G – Trey Smith, Kansas City Chiefs; Alijah Vera-Tucker; New York Jets. T – Rashawn Slater, Los Angeles Chargers; Penei Sewell, Detroit Lions.

Defense: DL – Christian Barmore, New England Patriots; Odafe Oweh, Baltimore Ravens; Kwity Paye, Indianapolis Colts; Jaelan Phillips, Miami Dolphins. LB – Nick Bolton, Kansas City Chiefs; Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Cleveland Browns; Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys. CB – Greg Newsome, Cleveland Browns; Patrick Surtain, Denver Broncos. S – Jevon Holland, Miami Dolphins; Tre’Von Moehrig, Las Vegas Raiders.

Special Teams: PK – Evan McPherson, Cincinnati Bengals. P – Pressley Harvin, Pittsburgh Steelers. KR – Kene Nwangwu, Minnesota Vikings. PR – Demetric Felton, Cleveland Browns. ST – Nick Niemann, Los Angeles Chargers.