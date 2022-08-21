Falcons’ Kyle Pitts: ‘I’m going to compete to the highest level’

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Here’s what Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts had to say to the Atlanta media after the joint practice with the Jets on Saturday:
On what the first-team offense needs to improve on vs. the Jets: “Just less mental mistakes. I felt like we had too many in the first drive we had last week. We are just trying to (eliminate) those.”
On how long he wants to play in the game: “However long I’m in, I’m going to compete to the highest level.”
On getting open vs. the Jets: “I just had a go. It was my time to win one-on-one. The ball came my way but, unfortunately, it was incomplete. It’s OK, we’ll get it back.”
On the 14-6 score with 45 seconds left and no-timeout situation: “It was good situational football. Having us think differently and knowing that there were no timeouts and that we needed to score. It was something different.”
On his second year in the league: “I would say mentally, I’ve grown. Before the ball has snapped. Still, I’m trying to get faster at it and seeing the ball, post-snap and pre-snap. Just trying to churn mentally first.”
On Robert Saleh saying he’s a created (virtual) player: ”I’ve seen it. It was pretty good.”
On if he’d create himself: “Close to it.”
On his Madden rating: “I haven’t played it yet. When I get back home to Atlanta I’ll play it.”
On the practices being good: “Definitely, they are running different defense. Just more reps and relationships. It will grow.”
On Desmond Ridder’s growth: “I would say so. I wouldn’t say I’ve been watching him specifically. But I just feel like he’s done a great job of gradually getting better.”
On linebacker Rashaan Evans: “Rashaan is a great leader, and he’s a great guy.”
On the offense’s identity: “I feel like the identity of our offense is still growing. We’re going to add another step to it this coming Monday. We just have to keep stacking weeks.”
The Bow Tie Chronicles
About the Author