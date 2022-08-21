Falcons’ Kyle Pitts: ‘I’m going to compete to the highest level’

On his second year in the league: “I would say mentally, I’ve grown. Before the ball has snapped. Still, I’m trying to get faster at it and seeing the ball, post-snap and pre-snap. Just trying to churn mentally first.”

On Robert Saleh saying he’s a created (virtual) player: ”I’ve seen it. It was pretty good.”

On if he’d create himself: “Close to it.”

On his Madden rating: “I haven’t played it yet. When I get back home to Atlanta I’ll play it.”

On the practices being good: “Definitely, they are running different defense. Just more reps and relationships. It will grow.”

On Desmond Ridder’s growth: “I would say so. I wouldn’t say I’ve been watching him specifically. But I just feel like he’s done a great job of gradually getting better.”

On linebacker Rashaan Evans: “Rashaan is a great leader, and he’s a great guy.”

On the offense’s identity: “I feel like the identity of our offense is still growing. We’re going to add another step to it this coming Monday. We just have to keep stacking weeks.”

