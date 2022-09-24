Falcons’ Kyle Pitts has brace or a glove on right hand

“Looks like thumb sprain,” Chao wrote. “Should be able to catch still.”

Pitts has four catches for 38 yards in two games and has been heavily covered by the opposition. The brace/glove may help to explain why he hasn’t been heavily targeted.

He had seven targets against the Saints and caught two passes for 19 yards. He was targeted four times (including a target when he drew a pass interference) and caught two passes for 19 yards in the 31-27 loss to the Rams.