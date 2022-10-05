ajc logo
Falcons’ Kyle Pitts, Bradley Pinion not at open portion of practice Wednesday

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
53 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Falcons Pro Bowl tight end Kyle Pitts and punter Bradley Pinion were not present during the open portion of practice Wednesday.

Tight end Feleipe Franks worked with the first-team offense, and backup quarterback Desmond Ridder held for field-goal kicker Younghoe Koo. Pinion is the usual holder.

They could attend the closed portion of practice and be listed as limited on the injury report.

(Check back for updates)

Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27

Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20

Oct. 9 at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Oct. 16 vs. San Francisco, 1 p.m.

Oct. 23 at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Oct. 30 vs. Carolina, 1 p.m.

Nov. 6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m.

Nov. 10 at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.

Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.

Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.

Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD

Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD

