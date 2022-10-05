Falcons’ Kyle Pitts, Bradley Pinion not at open portion of practice Wednesday

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Falcons Pro Bowl tight end Kyle Pitts and punter Bradley Pinion were not present during the open portion of practice Wednesday.
Tight end Feleipe Franks worked with the first-team offense, and backup quarterback Desmond Ridder held for field-goal kicker Younghoe Koo. Pinion is the usual holder.
They could attend the closed portion of practice and be listed as limited on the injury report.
Atlanta Falcons 2022 NFL schedule
Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26
Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27
Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23
Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20
Oct. 9 at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
Oct. 16 vs. San Francisco, 1 p.m.
Oct. 23 at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Oct. 30 vs. Carolina, 1 p.m.
Nov. 6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m.
Nov. 10 at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.
Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.
Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.
Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
BYE WEEK
Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD
Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.
Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD
