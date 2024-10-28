Atlanta Falcons
Falcons’ Kyle Hinton has filled in admirably at both guard spots

Kyle Hinton reports to Atlanta Falcons training camp in Flowery Branch on July 25, 2023. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Kyle Hinton reports to Atlanta Falcons training camp in Flowery Branch on July 25, 2023. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)
1 minute ago

FLOWERY BRANCH – In each of the past two games, the Falcons turned to swing guard Kyle Hinton when one of the starters went down.

In the 31-16 win over the Bucs in the first meeting, Falcons right guard Chris Lindstrom missed some time with a right knee injury. The week before against the Seahawks, left guard Matt Bergeron left the game with a neck injury.

Hinton, a seventh-round pick by the Vikings in 2020, played 22 offensive snaps (35%) against the Bucs, who featured defensive tackles Vita Vea and Calijah Kancey.

Hinton played 38 offensive snaps (52%) against Seattle in the 34-14 loss on Oct. 20.

“Just staying locked in during the week during practice,” Hinton said on Monday. “This isn’t my first rodeo, having to go in as a backup. It’s part of the job.”

Hinton, who’s 6-foot-2, 315 pounds and played at Washburn (Kan.), played in 16 games and made a start for the Falcons in 2023. Overall, this season he’s played 63 offensive snaps and 39 on special teams.

With Ryan Neuzil already filling for starting center Drew Dalman, Hinton is the top reserve guard.

“I make sure to get equal reps at both guard spots throughout the week,” Hinton said. “You never know which side you have to go in on. You never want to be unprepared.”

Bergeron is fine. He played all 62 offensive snaps against the Bucs. Lindstrom, who was cleared to return, played 40 offensive snaps (65%) against the Bucs. Both are expected to be ready when the Falcons host the Cowboys (3-4) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Hinton, who plans to stay ready just in cast, is glad to have a role on the first-place Falcons.

“It’s great (to be in first place),” Hinton said. “It’s great to be able to contribute to a great team. Being on top of the division and being in control of our own destiny.”

Hinton also played two games for the Vikings in 2022.

