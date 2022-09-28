ajc logo
Falcons’ Jared Bernhardt reports that his mom in Florida is fine

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
44 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH – Falcons wide receiver Jared Bernhardt, who is from Longwood, Florida, in the central part of the state, checked on his mother for news of Hurricane Ian.

“She’s good,” Bernhardt said. “I have to give her a call. It’s the middle (of Florida). She shouldn’t get the full brunt of it. But I think it’s supposed to go through that area. Hopefully, for everyone’s sake in Florida, I hope everyone stays safe and healthy, for sure.”

Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27

Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Oct. 2 vs. Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Oct. 9 at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Oct. 16 vs. San Francisco, 1 p.m.

Oct. 23 at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Oct. 30 vs. Carolina, 1 p.m.

Nov. 6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m.

Nov. 10 at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.

Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.

Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.

Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD

Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

