Falcons’ injury report: Tyler Allgeier all set to face Chiefs on Sunday

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier (hip) fully participated in practice Thursday and Friday after he was limited Wednesday, according to the team’s official injury report.

“Everybody was full-go today,” Falcons coach Raheem Morris said after practice Friday. “We all went out there and did our thing today. It was awesome.”

Allgeier, who has rushed 12 times for 74 yards (6.2 per carry) in the first two games, is Bijan Robinson’s backup. Robinson has rushed 32 times for 165 yards (5.2 per carry).