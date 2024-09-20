Breaking: Georgia Election Board passes election night hand-counting rule
Atlanta Falcons

Falcons’ injury report: Tyler Allgeier all set to face Chiefs on Sunday

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier (25) runs with the ball as Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay Jr. (2) tries to stop him during the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Sept. 16, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier (25) runs with the ball as Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay Jr. (2) tries to stop him during the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Sept. 16, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
By
1 hour ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier (hip) fully participated in practice Thursday and Friday after he was limited Wednesday, according to the team’s official injury report.

“Everybody was full-go today,” Falcons coach Raheem Morris said after practice Friday. “We all went out there and did our thing today. It was awesome.”

Allgeier, who has rushed 12 times for 74 yards (6.2 per carry) in the first two games, is Bijan Robinson’s backup. Robinson has rushed 32 times for 165 yards (5.2 per carry).

Outside linebacker James Smith-Williams (hip) fully participated Friday after being limited Thursday and Wednesday.

Cornerback Antonio Hamilton (groin), who returned to practice Wednesday and was limited, fully participated Thursday and Friday.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Falcons

Hamilton has been in active for the first two games. Having him would healthy give the Falcons more flexibility in the secondary.

“It gives you way more people out there,“ Morris said. “We have the ability to have (Kevin) King out there. We’ve had Hamilton out there. We’ve had deuce-deuce (Clark Phillips, who wears No. 22) out there accompanied with all of the starters. We been some people in there, some heavy, high rotations. It’s been a lot of fun to keep all of those guys fresh.”

Defensive tackle Ta’Quon Graham (not injury-related) was given a rest-day Wednesday.

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Falcons’ injury report: Tyler Allgeier full, James Smith-Williams limited Thursday
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Falcons’ injury report: Tyler Allgeier, James Smith-Williams limited Wednesday
Placeholder Image

Credit: By D. Orlando Ledbetter

Inactives: Falcons at Eagles
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

X-Factor Sunday: Falcons secondary trying to defend Patrick Mahomes’ missiles
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

Demaryius Thomas, several Falcons and local players among nominees for Hall of Fame4m ago
As mobile quarterbacks become NFL norm, Falcons ride pocket-passer Kirk Cousins34m ago
Falcons’ Richie Grant preparing like a starter after his demotion 2h ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Georgia students walk out of class to honor Apalachee HS, demand gun reform2h ago
Armed guards, panic buttons: The changes coming to one Georgia hospital system
OPINION
MURPHY: A woman as president? No thanks, say one-fifth of Georgia voters