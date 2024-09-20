Falcons’ injury report: Tyler Allgeier all set to face Chiefs on Sunday

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier (hip) fully participated in practice Thursday and Friday after he was limited Wednesday, according to the team’s official injury report.
“Everybody was full-go today,” Falcons coach Raheem Morris said after practice Friday. “We all went out there and did our thing today. It was awesome.”
Allgeier, who has rushed 12 times for 74 yards (6.2 per carry) in the first two games, is Bijan Robinson’s backup. Robinson has rushed 32 times for 165 yards (5.2 per carry).
Outside linebacker James Smith-Williams (hip) fully participated Friday after being limited Thursday and Wednesday.
Cornerback Antonio Hamilton (groin), who returned to practice Wednesday and was limited, fully participated Thursday and Friday.
Hamilton has been in active for the first two games. Having him would healthy give the Falcons more flexibility in the secondary.
“It gives you way more people out there,“ Morris said. “We have the ability to have (Kevin) King out there. We’ve had Hamilton out there. We’ve had deuce-deuce (Clark Phillips, who wears No. 22) out there accompanied with all of the starters. We been some people in there, some heavy, high rotations. It’s been a lot of fun to keep all of those guys fresh.”
Defensive tackle Ta’Quon Graham (not injury-related) was given a rest-day Wednesday.
About the Author