Falcons injury report: Troy Andersen out, Justin Simmons questionable for Seahawks

By
1 hour ago

Falcons linebacker Troy Andersen (knee) will miss his third consecutive game Sunday against the Seahawks. The team will also be missing edge rusher Lorenzo Carter because of a concussion.

Andersen practiced in a limited capacity Friday as he works toward a highly anticipated return. Safety Justin Simmons, who hurt his hamstring in Sunday’s victory at the Panthers, officially is questionable. So is cornerback Antonio Hamilton Sr. (back).

The Falcons gave several veterans rest Friday, including edge rusher Matthew Judon, offensive tackles Jake Matthews and Kaleb McGary, and defensive linemen David Onyemata, Grady Jarrett and Ta’Quon Graham.

Inside linebacker Nate Landman (calf/quad) also was limited. Landman returned last week from a month-long absence and provided what defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake called a “huge shot in the arm” with his eight tackles and two forced fumbles.

The Falcons will need as much of their defense intact as possible at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium against the Seahawks, whose quarterback Geno Smith leads the NFL in passing yards.

