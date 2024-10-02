Falcons’ injury report: Troy Andersen out, JD Bertrand in for Bucs’ game

Rookie JD Bertrand, who has played nine defensive snaps this season, is set to make his first NFL start.

“I was really confident in JD a long time ago, right,” Morris said. “This is his opportunity to get ready to go out there and play alongside Kaden (Elliss). I feel really good about what he’s done. I feel really good about his progress. Really good about what he did in the (exhibition games).”

Bertrand said he’s ready to go.

“If I get the opportunity, I’ll be ready,” Bertrand said before practice. “That’s kind of been my role this whole season so far. As a backup, you’ve got to be ready. ... Going into this game, that’s a similar story.”

Bertrand, who starred at Blessed Trinity High and Notre Dame, was drafted in the fifth round (143rd) overall. He played eight defensive snaps late against the Saints.

“JD played really well way back in the spring, in training camp, in those (exhibition) games,” Falcons defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake. “He sees it really, really well. That’s the reason why we drafted him. We can see and feel his football instincts. Once he arrived here, all of those traits showed up in practice.”

Bertrand held his own against the Saints.

“He got a few reps this past Sunday,” Lake said. “He played really, really well. Us, as coaches, we’re expecting no drop-off if that happens where he’s going in there and going to play. We have a lot of confidence in JD.”

Bertrand has been a contributor on special teams.

“It’s always great to have that belief from your coaches,” Bertrand said. “I think a lot of that comes from fall camp and the (exhibition) games leading up to the season, the ability to gain that confidence from my coaches.”

Bertrand said he’ll lean on Elliss.

“I feel lucky that I have a pretty solid relationship with him off the field,” Bertrand said. “So, I think that really helps on the field, that communication piece. We’re able to communicate well to each other and know what each other wants, who does what and when. If that opportunity appeared and I’m out there with him, I’ll be ready.”

The Falcons were happy that Andersen received some recognition from the league.

“Troy is playing at a really high level,” Lake said. “We’re able to do a lot of different things with him. That game-changing play is going to be one of many that he’s going to make here.”

The Falcons already were thin at inside linebacker with Nate Landman on injured reserve. Landman is eligible to return from injured reserve after the Falcons play the Bucs on Thursday.

The Falcons also have inside linebackers Rashaan Evans, Josh Woods and Monty Rice on the practice squad.

After de-committing from Georgia, Bertrand went on to play for Notre Dame from 2020-23.

He was a tackling machine, as he finished his career with 267 tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, nine passes defensed and two forced fumbles. He was a three-year starter and two-time captain.