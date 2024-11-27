Falcons’ injury report: Several defensive backs return to practice

Andersen (left knee), Bertrand (concussion), cornerback Mike Hughes (neck), cornerback Dee Alford (hamstring) and tight end Charlie Woerner (concussion) all didn’t play against the Broncos on Nov. 17, the week before the team’s bye, and were limited in practice Wednesday.

“Mike Hughes, we’ll see what he can do today,” Morris said. “Hamilton is going that way. Alford will be out today.”

Wide receiver Darnell Mooney (Achilles), cornerback Kevin King (concussion), wide receiver Casey Washington (concussion) and defensive end Zach Harrison (knee/Achilles) and Landman (hamstring) also were limited.

Cornerback Clark Phillips III (personal matter) and outside linebacker Matthew Judon (rest) were limited for non-injury reasons.

Wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (neck) did not participate.

Safety DeMarcco Hellams (ankle) is a candidate to return from injured reserve, and defensive tackle Ruke Ohorhoro (ankle) has another game to miss before he could return from short-term injured reserve.