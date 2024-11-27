Falcons’ injury report: Several defensive backs return to practice

FLOWERY BRANCH — Several of the Falcons starters returned to practice Wednesday, according to the team’s official injury report.
“Not a lot of new updates,” Falcons coach Raheem Morris said before practice. “We’ll go out there (Wednesday) and get a good feel for how people are. We’ll get Troy (Andersen) back out there. J.D. Bertrand back on the grass to finish that final part that he’s trying to clear. Nate Landman is going out there. We’ll see where (those linebackers) are from a physical standpoint after practice.”
Cornerback Antonio Hamilton Sr. (pectoral) fully participated in practice.
Andersen (left knee), Bertrand (concussion), cornerback Mike Hughes (neck), cornerback Dee Alford (hamstring) and tight end Charlie Woerner (concussion) all didn’t play against the Broncos on Nov. 17, the week before the team’s bye, and were limited in practice Wednesday.
“Mike Hughes, we’ll see what he can do today,” Morris said. “Hamilton is going that way. Alford will be out today.”
Wide receiver Darnell Mooney (Achilles), cornerback Kevin King (concussion), wide receiver Casey Washington (concussion) and defensive end Zach Harrison (knee/Achilles) and Landman (hamstring) also were limited.
Cornerback Clark Phillips III (personal matter) and outside linebacker Matthew Judon (rest) were limited for non-injury reasons.
Wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (neck) did not participate.
Safety DeMarcco Hellams (ankle) is a candidate to return from injured reserve, and defensive tackle Ruke Ohorhoro (ankle) has another game to miss before he could return from short-term injured reserve.
