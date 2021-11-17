Falcons injury report: Patterson will be game-time decision

Patterson has practiced all week, but that could be misleading because the practices have been light.

“We’ll see,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. “He’s practiced all week. It’s a short week. It’s not like it’s been any kind of Junction Boys style practices, but he’s participated. We’ll make the best decision (on Thursday). Probably, pre-game. We’ll take that one all the way up (to the inactive deadline 90 minutes before kickoff).”