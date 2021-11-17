ajc logo
Falcons injury report: Patterson will be game-time decision

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (84) runs against the New Orleans Saints during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (84) runs against the New Orleans Saints during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
27 minutes ago

Falcons running back/wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson has a sprained ankle and could miss the game against New England on Thursday night.

Patterson has practiced all week, but that could be misleading because the practices have been light.

“We’ll see,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. “He’s practiced all week. It’s a short week. It’s not like it’s been any kind of Junction Boys style practices, but he’s participated. We’ll make the best decision (on Thursday). Probably, pre-game. We’ll take that one all the way up (to the inactive deadline 90 minutes before kickoff).”

Patterson’s injury was not announced during the game. He played just 15 snaps in the 43-3 blowout at Dallas and five snaps on special teams. He showed up on the Monday injury report and was listed as limited with an ankle injury.

Patterson, 30, has been one of the Falcons’ top offensive weapons. He helped win the game over the Saints with a 64-yard reception in the final minute that led to the game-winning field goal.

Patterson has 116 touches for 776 yards and seven touchdowns for the Falcons this season.

Patterson played for New England during the 2018 season.

