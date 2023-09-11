Falcons injury report: Okudah, Patterson ‘trending in right direction’

FLOWERY BRANCH -- The Falcons didn’t suffer any major injury setbacks in the 24-10 win over the Panthers on Sunday.
“We were actually pretty clean injury-wise from the game which is always a positive,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said on Monday. “A lot of guys played a lot of snaps. Day after the game soreness, some bumps and bruises, but overall we’re in a pretty good spot there.”
The Falcons are hoping to get running back/wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (thigh) and cornerback Jeff Okudah (ankle/foot) back. The Falcons (1-0) are set to host the Green Bay Packers (1-0) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
“With Patterson and Okudah, they are trending in the right direction,” Smith said. “We’ll see what Wednesday looks like for both of those guys.”
