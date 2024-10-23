Falcons’ injury report: Linebacker Troy Andersen back to running

Center Ryan Neuzil (knee) didn’t practice and was replaced on the first-team unit by Matt Hennessy.

Outside linebacker Matthew Judon (not injury related-rest), safety Justin Simmons (hamstring) and inside linebacker Nate Landman (shoulder) were limited.

In his last outing, Andersen had 16 tackles and was named the NFC defensive player of the week after the win over the Saints on Sept. 29. Andersen, who that day injured his knee with 3:57 to play while he was on special teams, made double-digit tackles in consecutive games for the first time in his career.

Practice-squad shuffle: Veteran linebacker Rashaan Evans, offensive tackle Tyrone Wheatley Jr. and wide receiver Phillip Dorsett II recently were signed to the practice squad and were at practice Wednesday.

There was an open spot, plus offensive tackle Coy Cronk and inside linebacker Monty Rice, a former Georgia standout, were released. Also, linebacker Milo Eifler was released from injured reserve.

“We brought back Rashaad Evans; he came back. Getting that veteran presence and being a potential linebacker for us is always something that is good,” Morris said.

Dorsett was a first-round pick (29th overall) by the Colts in 2015. He has been on six teams: Colts, Patriots, Seahawks, Jaguars, Texans and Broncos.

“Speed receiver,” Morris said. “Having the ability to have a chance to look at him. We worked him out a couple weeks ago. Really excited to see what he can do (Wednesday) in practice and throughout this week.”

Wheatley, who’s 6-6 and 320 pounds, is the son of former Michigan legend Tyrone Wheatley Sr., who played 10 years in the NFL with the Giants and Raiders.

“Big mover,” Morris said. “Came in and worked out. Did a nice job. He moved well in his workout, and now we get a chance to look at him this week in practice.”