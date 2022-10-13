Falcons’ injury report: Leading tackler Mykal Walker misses second day

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker (groin) and punter Bradley Pinion (personal reason) did not practice Thursday, according to the team’s official injury report.
Tight end Kyle Pitts (hamstring) and outside linebacker Ade Ogundeji (shoulder) were limited for the second day in a row.
Left guard Elijah Wilkinson (knee) returned to practice after missing Wednesday and was limited.
Walker is the defensive signal-caller and the team’s leading tackler, with 44. He left in the second quarter Sunday in the 21-15 loss to Tampa Bay, and linebacker Rashaan Evans took over the signal-calling duties.
Rookie Troy Andersen played inside linebacker alongside Evans, and he believes he’s ready to start if Walker can’t play Sunday.
“That why you practice and prepare,” Andersen said. “You practice hard every single day like it is a game. When you are in the game, it’s kind of natural.”
Atlanta Falcons 2022 NFL schedule
Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26
Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27
Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23
Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20
Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15
Oct. 16 vs. San Francisco, 1 p.m.
Oct. 23 at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Oct. 30 vs. Carolina, 1 p.m.
Nov. 6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m.
Nov. 10 at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.
Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.
Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.
Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
BYE WEEK
Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD
Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.
Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD
