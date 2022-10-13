ajc logo
Falcons’ injury report: Leading tackler Mykal Walker misses second day

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
14 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker (groin) and punter Bradley Pinion (personal reason) did not practice Thursday, according to the team’s official injury report.

Tight end Kyle Pitts (hamstring) and outside linebacker Ade Ogundeji (shoulder) were limited for the second day in a row.

Left guard Elijah Wilkinson (knee) returned to practice after missing Wednesday and was limited.

Walker is the defensive signal-caller and the team’s leading tackler, with 44. He left in the second quarter Sunday in the 21-15 loss to Tampa Bay, and linebacker Rashaan Evans took over the signal-calling duties.

Rookie Troy Andersen played inside linebacker alongside Evans, and he believes he’s ready to start if Walker can’t play Sunday.

“That why you practice and prepare,” Andersen said. “You practice hard every single day like it is a game. When you are in the game, it’s kind of natural.”

