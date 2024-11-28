Falcons injury report: Drake London, Younghoe Koo limited in practice Thursday

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons starting wide receiver Darnell Mooney, who has an Achilles injury, returned to full participation in practice Thursday, according to the team’s official injury report.

However, wide receiver Drake London (hip) and kicker Younghoe Koo (right hip) were added to the injury report Thursday. They were both limited.

Cornerback Dee Alford (hamstring), cornerback Kevin King (concussion), linebacker JD Bertrand (concussion), linebacker Troy Andersen (knee), wide receiver Casey Washington (concussion) and tight end Charlie Woerner (concussion) also were full participants.