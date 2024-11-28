Atlanta Falcons
Falcons injury report: Drake London, Younghoe Koo limited in practice Thursday

Darnell Mooney returned to full participation in practice
33 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons starting wide receiver Darnell Mooney, who has an Achilles injury, returned to full participation in practice Thursday, according to the team’s official injury report.

However, wide receiver Drake London (hip) and kicker Younghoe Koo (right hip) were added to the injury report Thursday. They were both limited.

Cornerback Dee Alford (hamstring), cornerback Kevin King (concussion), linebacker JD Bertrand (concussion), linebacker Troy Andersen (knee), wide receiver Casey Washington (concussion) and tight end Charlie Woerner (concussion) also were full participants.

London, Koo, wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (neck), cornerback Mike Hughes (neck), running back Jase McClellan (knee), cornerback Antonio Hamilton Sr. (pectoral), linebacker Nate Landman (hamstring), right guard Chris Lindstrom (knee) and defensive end Zach Harrison (knee/Achilles) were limited.

Gwyn released: Guard/center Jovaughn Gwyn, who was drafted in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL draft out of South Carolina, was released, the Falcons announced Thursday.

Gwyn played in one game in 2023 and one game this season.

