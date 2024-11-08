Falcons’ injury report: Drake London, Drew Dalman listed as questionable for Sunday

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons wide receiver Drake London (hip pointer) and center Drew Dalman (ankle) were listed as questionable for the game Sunday against the Saints, according to the team’s official injury report released Friday.

Losing London would be a big blow to the offense. He leads the Falcons with 50 receptions and six touchdown receptions this season. He’s second in yards receiving, with 552. KhaDarel Hodge, who has three catches for 76 yards and a touchdown, replaced London on Sunday against the Cowboys.

Dalman is coming off injured reserve. He’s in the middle of his 21-day activation period. The Falcons would have to move him back to the 53-man roster or declare him out, as they did Saturday before the Cowboys game on Sunday.