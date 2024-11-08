Falcons’ injury report: Drake London, Drew Dalman listed as questionable for Sunday

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons wide receiver Drake London (hip pointer) and center Drew Dalman (ankle) were listed as questionable for the game Sunday against the Saints, according to the team’s official injury report released Friday.
Losing London would be a big blow to the offense. He leads the Falcons with 50 receptions and six touchdown receptions this season. He’s second in yards receiving, with 552. KhaDarel Hodge, who has three catches for 76 yards and a touchdown, replaced London on Sunday against the Cowboys.
Dalman is coming off injured reserve. He’s in the middle of his 21-day activation period. The Falcons would have to move him back to the 53-man roster or declare him out, as they did Saturday before the Cowboys game on Sunday.
Defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (Achilles strain), linebacker Troy Andersen (left knee), outside linebacker Matthew Judon (illness), outside linebacker James Smith-Williams (tibia), right guard Chris Lindstrom (knee) and wide receiver Kyle Pitts (hamstring) were on the injury report this week, but did not receive a game-day designation.
Pitts is expected to play.
“He came with the hamstring out of the game, kind of limited his play a little bit, so we put him on the (report) like we’re supposed to,” Falcons coach Raheem Morris said. “He was limited, but he looked good. Participated. He did some things for us today. I feel good about Kyle.”
Andersen has missed the past five games.
“Real excited when you can get a player back with the speed (of Andersen),” Morris said. “I believe his last game was against these guys (on Sept. 29). He had a big impact on it. Getting Troy back is always a boost of energy for our defense.”
Inside linebacker JD Bertrand (concussion) was declared out.
