Falcons injury report: Damien Williams out for Sunday at the Rams

Falcons running back Damien Williams (rib) was ruled out for Sunday’s contest versus the Los Angeles Rams.
Williams sustained the injury early in the season opener Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, though he returned to the game. However, he did not practice this week leading to the team’s trip to California for their game at 4:05 p.m. Sunday at SoFi Stadium.
No other players were listed Friday on the Falcons injury report.
Falcons coach Arthur Smith was noncommittal about Williams chances of returning in Week 3, at Seattle.
“We just have to make sure he heals,” Smith said before adding, “I want him to get healthy; he’s tough as hell.”
With Williams out, rookie running back Tyler Allgeier would be in line to make his season debut Sunday.