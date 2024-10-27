Falcons hold on to down Bucs 31-26 in vital NFC South matchup

The Falcons improved to 5-3 on the season, 4-0 in the NFC South. The Bucs dropped to 4-4.

Cousins completed 23 of 29 passes for 276 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions. He finished with a passer rating of 145.9.

Cousins outdueled Mayfield, who completed 37 of 50 passes for 330 yards, two touchdown and two interceptions. He finished with a passer rating of 94.6.

It was essentially a track meet with little sustained defense in the first half.

Behind the hot passing of Cousins and another forced fumble by Bates, the Falcons cobbled together a 24-17 lead at halftime.

At the half, Cousins was 14 of 20 for 224 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. He had a passer rating of 146.

On the second play from scrimmage, Bates knocked the ball away from Bucs running back Rachaad White and recovered the fumble. The play was confirmed by replay review.

For Bates it was his third forced fumble of the season and his third career fumble recovery.

On fourth down-and-3 from the Bucs’ 36, Cousins connected with tight end Kyle Pitts for his second touchdown of the season.

The Bucs answered with a 15-play drive that covered 70 yards with Mayfield tossing a 5-yard touchdown pass to tight end Cade Otton to make it 7-7.

After the Falcons punted and pinned the Bucs’ at the 3-yard line, the defense may have relaxed. The Bucs went on a 97-yard march and faced third-down only once. On that play, a third down-and-8, Otton broke loose for a 29-yard gain. Six plays later, Mayfield toss an 18-yard touchdown pass to White to cap the 12-play drive that took 7:09 off the clock.

The Falcons answered quickly when Cousins tossed a 49-yard touchdown to Pitts, that was reviewed because Bucs safety Antoine Winfield knocked the ball off Pitts. It was determined by replay that Pitts had crossed the goal line.

The play could have been costly with the Bucs getting the ball at the 20. Winfield did the same thing to former Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder last season as he tried to ease into the endzone.

The Falcons forced a punt, and Cousins found Darnell Mooney for a 30-yard touchdown to make it 21-14.

Tampa Bay’s Chase McLaughlin made a 52-yard field goal to make it 21-17 with 1:04 left in the second quarter.

The Falcons went on the move and added a 38-yard field goal by Koo with :01.

The Falcons stalled to open the third quarter and Bates intercepted a Mayfield pass intended for Ryan Miller on their first possession of the second half.

The Falcons opened up some breathing room after special teams maven KhaDarel Hodgee stopped a fake punt and give the Falcons the ball at Tampa Bay’s 36.

Robinson scored on a 36-yard run, but it was nullified by a holding penalty on wide receiver Ray Ray McCloud. Instead of a score, it was first down-and-20 from the Bucs’ 46.

Robinson rushed for 5 yards, then caught a pass for 10 yards to make it third down-and-5 from the 31. Cousins found Mooney for a 7-yard gain to pick up the first down.

Three plays later, Cousin toss a 6-yard touchdown pass to Robinson.

Cornerback A.J. Terrell ended the Bucs next drive, which had carried into the fourth quarter with an interception with 12:54 to play.

But the Falcons fumbled the ball out of the endzone to keep the Bucs in the game. Allgeier bobbled a handoff from Cousins. The safety made it 31-19 and the Falcons had to punt to the Bucs.

Mayfield capped a 12-play, 73-yard drive, with a 4-yard touchdown pass to Otton to make it 31-26 with 6:52 to play.

The Falcons were on the move and were down to Tampa Bay’s 39 before center Ryan Neuzil was called for a face mask penalty to make it first down-and 22 from the 46.

After an 8-yard pass to London, Cousins scrambled for 13 yards. Allgeier was stuffed on third down and Cousins, on a quarterback sneaked, picked up the vital first down to take it to the 2:00 warning.

The game may have been costly for the Falcons who lost right guard Chris Lindstrom to a knee injury and rookie defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro to an ankle injury.

This was a big game for both NFC South foes.

Of the Falcons’ final nine games, only three – at Denver, at Minnesota, at Washington – will involve opponents who entered Sunday above .500. Of Tampa Bay’s final nine, only one will be against a plus-.500 team.

Over the final nine games, the Falcons can’t count on many teams helping them. With the win over the Bucs, the Falcons theoretically would not need much help with a two-game head-to-head advantage over the Bucs.

The Falcons won the previous meeting 36-30 in overtime on Oct. 3 when Cousins passed for a career-high 509 yards.

In the month of October, the Bucs defense has been overrun with the Ravens gaining 508 yards and the Falcons posting 550 on Oct. 3. The Bucs gave up 41 and 36 points in those outings.

The Falcons are set to host the Cowboys at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.