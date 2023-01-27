Falcons hire Ryan Nielsen as defensive coordinator

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Ryan Nielsen, formerly the co-defensive coordinator/defensive line coach for the Saints, was hired as the Falcons’ defensive coordinator Friday.
Nielsen joined the Saints staff in 2017. Since, the Saints have recorded 281 sacks, the second-most in the NFL over that period.
The Falcons recorded 21 sacks this season, which ranked 31st in the league. The Saints had 48 sacks.
The Falcons also fired defensive line coach Gary Emanuel, outside linebackers coach Ted Monachino and secondary coach Jon Hoke.
Here’s a brief bio of Nielsen:
Title: Co-defensive coordinator/defensive line, Saints
Age: 43
NFL coaching experience: Was in the college ranks from 2005-16. He had been with the Saints since 2017.
Highlights: The Saints have amassed 42, 49, 51, 45, 46 and 48 sacks since 2017. This season, the Saints finished ranked ninth in points allowed and sixth in yards allowed.
Playing experience: He played at USC and had a cup of coffee with the Eagles and the L.A. Avengers in the Arena Football League.
