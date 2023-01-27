Falcons hire Ryan Nielsen as defensive coordinator

Title: Co-defensive coordinator/defensive line, Saints

Age: 43

NFL coaching experience: Was in the college ranks from 2005-16. He had been with the Saints since 2017.

Highlights: The Saints have amassed 42, 49, 51, 45, 46 and 48 sacks since 2017. This season, the Saints finished ranked ninth in points allowed and sixth in yards allowed.

Playing experience: He played at USC and had a cup of coffee with the Eagles and the L.A. Avengers in the Arena Football League.