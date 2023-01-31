Falcons hire Jerry Gray as assistant head coach/defense

JERRY GRAY BIO

Age: 60

NFL coaching experience: 26 seasons coaching in the NFL. Was with the Titans from 2011-13 and helped Falcons coach Arthur Smith get his NFL coaching career started. He also was with Washington in 2007-08, when Smith was a defensive quality-control assistant.

Highlights: Gray is credited with developing Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander. He was the Bills’ defensive coordinator from 2001-05 and was the Titans’ defensive coordinator from 2011-13. He has eight seasons as a defensive coordinator. His units finished in the top half of the league in points allowed in four of eight seasons and in the top half of the league in yards allowed in four of eight seasons. His best defense was the 2003 Buffalo unit, which was led by Pro Bowl linebacker Takeo Spikes and finished fifth in points allowed and second in yards allowed.

Playing experience: An All-American at Texas, he was a four-time Pro Bowl cornerback and two-time All-Pro. He played for the Rams, Oilers and Bucs (1985-93).

