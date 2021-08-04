ajc logo
X

Falcons held workout for running back D’Onta Foreman

Texas running back D'Onta Foreman takes a selfie with the Doak Walker Award after winning it for being the nation's premier running back Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Caption
Texas running back D'Onta Foreman takes a selfie with the Doak Walker Award after winning it for being the nation's premier running back Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: John Bazemore

Credit: John Bazemore

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Former Houston and Tennessee running back D’Onta Foreman, who starred at Texas, worked out for the Falcons on Tuesday, according to his agent.

Foreman, 25, was drafted in the third round (89th overall) of the 2017 draft.

The 6-foot-1 and 236-pounder has played in 17 NFL games and made one start.

Foreman rushed 323 times for 2,028 yards and 15 touchdowns during his junior year back in 2016. He won the Doak Walker Award as the top running back in the nation.

He played with the Texans in 2017 and 2018. He was with the Titans in 2020 and played in six games and had 22 carries for 95 yards. Falcons coach Arthur Smith was the Titans offensive coordinator last season.

Running back Caleb Huntley, an undrafted free agent from Ball State, was requested by the media for Tuesday, but was unavailable.

The Bow Tie Chronicles

For more content about The Atlanta Falcons

Follow me on Twitter @DOrlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Falcons’ 2021 schedule features trip to London, January trip to Buffalo

In Other News
1
Falcons’ John Atkins activated from Reserve/COVID-19 list
2
Calvin Ridley embracing new role in first camp as Falcons’ top wide...
3
Kyle Pitts makes spectacular catch in end zone
4
Falcons staying patient with Kaleb McGary
5
Falcons defensive tackle Tyeler Davison misses practice
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top