Falcons held workout for running back D’Onta Foreman

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Former Houston and Tennessee running back D’Onta Foreman, who starred at Texas, worked out for the Falcons on Tuesday, according to his agent.
Foreman, 25, was drafted in the third round (89th overall) of the 2017 draft.
The 6-foot-1 and 236-pounder has played in 17 NFL games and made one start.
Foreman rushed 323 times for 2,028 yards and 15 touchdowns during his junior year back in 2016. He won the Doak Walker Award as the top running back in the nation.
He played with the Texans in 2017 and 2018. He was with the Titans in 2020 and played in six games and had 22 carries for 95 yards. Falcons coach Arthur Smith was the Titans offensive coordinator last season.
Running back Caleb Huntley, an undrafted free agent from Ball State, was requested by the media for Tuesday, but was unavailable.
