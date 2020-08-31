Falcons held tryouts for contingency plans, practice squad

Falcons coach Dan Quinn commended the scouting department for identifying and bringing in several players for tryouts, including three quarterbacks.
“The real advantage is doing it now as opposed to taking a look because of the ramp up,” Quinn said. “In the old days, you could bring a guy in anytime that you wanted. Now, the process takes a little longer. Good job by the scouting department to make sure that we are always up on the current people before it gets difficult to maneuver that.”
The Falcons looked at punters who could kickoff, three quarterbacks and two wide receivers. Quinn said the Falcons want to know who might be available in case of an emergency and for practice squad considerations.
“That is one position that is smaller from an overall group,” Quinn said of the three quarterbacks. “You want to make sure you always know what’s next, who’s next and what a contingency plan could look like. Whether if it’s kicker, punter, quarterback or returner.”
