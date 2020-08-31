X

Falcons held tryouts for contingency plans, practice squad

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter

Falcons coach Dan Quinn discusses what he feels best about the team 13 days away from the season opener against Seattle.

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter

Atlanta Falcons | Updated 57 minutes ago
By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Falcons coach Dan Quinn commended the scouting department for identifying and bringing in several players for tryouts, including three quarterbacks.

“The real advantage is doing it now as opposed to taking a look because of the ramp up,” Quinn said. “In the old days, you could bring a guy in anytime that you wanted. Now, the process takes a little longer. Good job by the scouting department to make sure that we are always up on the current people before it gets difficult to maneuver that.”

The Falcons looked at punters who could kickoff, three quarterbacks and two wide receivers. Quinn said the Falcons want to know who might be available in case of an emergency and for practice squad considerations.

“That is one position that is smaller from an overall group,” Quinn said of the three quarterbacks. “You want to make sure you always know what’s next, who’s next and what a contingency plan could look like. Whether if it’s kicker, punter, quarterback or returner.”

--

The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:

Can be found on Google, iTunes and TuneIn

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons:

Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Have a question? Email me at dledbetter@ajc.com

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.