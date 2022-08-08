ajc logo
X

Falcons’ Grady Jarrett reflects on his time with Bryant Young

Hall of Famer Bryant Young, who coached the Falcons’ defensive line from 2017-19, had an impact on Grady Jarrett (97). (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Combined ShapeCaption
Hall of Famer Bryant Young, who coached the Falcons’ defensive line from 2017-19, had an impact on Grady Jarrett (97). (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
26 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Under the tutelage of Hall of Famer Bryant Young, Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett was named to the Pro Bowl for the first time in the 2019 season.

Some contend Jarrett should have earned Pro Bowl honors in 2018.

Young, who coached the Falcons’ defensive line from 2017-19, had an impact on Jarrett.

“First and foremost, congratulations,” Jarrett said Monday. “It definitely was an honor to be coached by coach Young. I’m super happy for him going into the Hall of Fame. Well deserved. He was somebody that I’m super happy that I was able to spend time with, a lot of time with.”

ExploreFalcons’ Qadree Ollison rounding out his game

Jarrett also liked the life lessons he learned from Young, who played 14 seasons in the trenches for the 49ers.

“We (developed) a relationship that was much deeper than football,” Jarrett said. “It definitely motivates me with him being a Hall of Fame player and him telling me some tips and things to think about as a player. Being aggressive and just my routine throughout the week.”

Jarrett had four, six and 7.5 sacks under Young and became a disruptive fixture in the middle of the Falcons’ defense.

“During the time where he was coaching me, it was important for me to take that next step,” Jarrett said. “He was somebody who helped me get there.”

ExploreFalcons’ Jalen Mayfield returns to practice

They had some fun, too.

“So, I called him O.G. 97,” Jarrett said, laughing. “He always messed with me, ‘Nine Seven, Nine Seven.’ He always told me that he was proud of how I was representing the number and stuff like that. That made me feel good.”

Young delivered an emotional speech Saturday in Canton, Ohio. Jarrett already knew how Young overcame a near career-ending shin injury and how he fought through the death of his son Colby.

“Somebody who really showed no excuses,” Jarrett said. “Whatever life throws at you, you’ve (got) to keep motivating and keep working through injuries and losses. I mean, he’s just somebody that you can learn from in so many different ways.”

The Bow Tie Chronicles

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks
Five things we learned in a renewed Braves-Mets rivalry 16h ago
Dan Lanning gaining favor in the ‘Land of Green’
6h ago
Hawks sign point guard Trent Forrest to two-way contract
1h ago
‘We did not play well’: Braves drop four of five to Mets in New York
17h ago
‘We did not play well’: Braves drop four of five to Mets in New York
17h ago
Falcons’ Qadree Ollison rounding out his game
53m ago
The Latest
Falcons’ Qadree Ollison rounding out his game
53m ago
Falcons’ Jalen Mayfield returns to practice
2h ago
Falcons add DT depth in Abdullah Anderson
Featured
A student at Thurgood Marshall Elementary in Morrow works on spelling during class in April. Students across the state took 2022 Georgia Milestones in April and May. (Natrice Miller / natrice.miller@ajc.com)

Credit: Natrice Miller/ Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Georgia Milestones tests 2022: How results for each school compare to pre-COVID
9h ago
Georgia election security chief splits time with second state job
How Georgia’s new mental health law works
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top