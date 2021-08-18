Falcons’ Grady Jarrett led the charge against the Dolphins

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. -- The Miami Dolphins are struggling along the offensive line and made several moves, including the trade for tackle Greg Little, before their joint practice with the Falcons started Wednesday.
The Falcons’ defensive line, which featured Grady Jarrett, Tyeler Davison, Jonathan Bullard, Steven Means and Jacob Tuioti-Mariner, had a strong day. When the Falcons went to their nickel package, Bullard came out.
“We have some good veterans over there starting with Grady,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. “He’s a real dude, and I mean that as the highest compliment. He comes out here and works. Tries to compete and get better. He doesn’t rest on anything he’s done in the past.”
Also, Dante Fowler got some work at right outside linebacker.
“It was good to have Dante back out there,” Smith said.