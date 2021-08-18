ajc logo
X

Falcons’ Grady Jarrett led the charge against the Dolphins

Falcons offensive lineman Chris Lindstrom (left) and defensive lineman Grady Jarrett face off at the line of scrimmage on the fourth day of training camp practice on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Flowery Branch. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)
Caption
Falcons offensive lineman Chris Lindstrom (left) and defensive lineman Grady Jarrett face off at the line of scrimmage on the fourth day of training camp practice on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Flowery Branch. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
22 minutes ago

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. -- The Miami Dolphins are struggling along the offensive line and made several moves, including the trade for tackle Greg Little, before their joint practice with the Falcons started Wednesday.

The Falcons’ defensive line, which featured Grady Jarrett, Tyeler Davison, Jonathan Bullard, Steven Means and Jacob Tuioti-Mariner, had a strong day. When the Falcons went to their nickel package, Bullard came out.

“We have some good veterans over there starting with Grady,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. “He’s a real dude, and I mean that as the highest compliment. He comes out here and works. Tries to compete and get better. He doesn’t rest on anything he’s done in the past.”

Also, Dante Fowler got some work at right outside linebacker.

“It was good to have Dante back out there,” Smith said.

The Bow Tie Chronicles

In Other News
1
What Tua Tagovailoa had to say about the Falcons
2
Falcons rookies Grant, Ogundeji are making improvements
3
Falcons’ two-minute offense, defense played well Wednesday
4
Injury report: 2 Falcons suffered from cramps in Wednesday practice
5
Falcons’ Arthur Smith pleased with first practice with Dolphins
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top