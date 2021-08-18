Falcons’ Grady Jarrett led the charge against the Dolphins

The Falcons’ defensive line, which featured Grady Jarrett, Tyeler Davison, Jonathan Bullard, Steven Means and Jacob Tuioti-Mariner, had a strong day. When the Falcons went to their nickel package, Bullard came out.

“We have some good veterans over there starting with Grady,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. “He’s a real dude, and I mean that as the highest compliment. He comes out here and works. Tries to compete and get better. He doesn’t rest on anything he’s done in the past.”