Falcons’ Gossett starts at left guard for Mayfield

Gossett started in 4 losses in Weeks 13, 14, 15 and 16 of the 2018 season for the Cardinals.

Gossett, who 6-foot-5 and 311 pounds, played 282 snaps for the Cardinals in 2018. He’s played 24 offensive snaps for the Falcons this season over 13 games.

Gossett played at Appalachian State when Falcons offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford was on the staff 2013-2015.

