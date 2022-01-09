Hamburger icon
Falcons’ Gossett starts at left guard for Mayfield

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
10 minutes ago

Colby Gossett, who had not started an NFL game since the 2018 season with Arizona, started at left guard for the Falcons against the Saints on Sunday.

Rookie Jalen Mayfield, who has a back injury, was inactive for the game.

Gossett, 26, of Cumming, played at North Forsyth High and Appalachian State.

Gossett opted out of the 2020 season. He was one of the final players cut by the Browns in August. The Falcons claimed him off waivers on Sept. 1.

Gossett, 6-foot-5 and 331 pounds, was a sixth-round pick by the Vikings in 2018. He’s also spent time with the Patriots.

Gossett started in 4 losses in Weeks 13, 14, 15 and 16 of the 2018 season for the Cardinals.

Gossett, who 6-foot-5 and 311 pounds, played 282 snaps for the Cardinals in 2018. He’s played 24 offensive snaps for the Falcons this season over 13 games.

Gossett played at Appalachian State when Falcons offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford was on the staff 2013-2015.

