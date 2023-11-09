BreakingNews
BREAKING: Rivian closes 1,800-acre Georgia land deal for $5B EV factory

Falcons fullback Keith Smith has $87K fine overturned

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta Falcons
By
19 minutes ago
X

FLOWERY BRANCH – Falcons fullback and special-teams player Keith Smith had his fine for $87,418 overturned on appeal by the NFL and NFLPA committee.

It was the biggest fine given to a player this season and was on a play that didn’t draw a penalty on the field. It was termed as discipline for unnecessary roughness.

ExploreA look back at the Falcons-Lions game

It was the first play in the 20-6 loss to the Lions on Sept. 24, and it occurred on a kickoff return that the Falcons’ Mike Hughes gained 10 yards from the 11 to the 21. In the appeal letter, Smith expressed the speed of the play and the lack of intent to use his helmet.

“I didn’t really agree with the fine, either,” Smith said. “That was just our whole argument with the appeal. We were just trying to justify the fact that a lot of these hits happen so fast. Just even outside of the kickoff-return hit, me being a fullback, a lot of times your head gets involved into the hit naturally. It’s easy to slow down things to slow motion, but in reality these happen so quick.”

The Bow Tie Chronicles

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Actors strike finally ending, but Georgia TV and film production will take time to resume1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

BREAKING
Rivian closes 1,800-acre Georgia land deal for $5B EV factory
30m ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

Mother of man killed during theft of French bulldog sues complex over security
1h ago

Credit: AP

Georgia man arrested, accused of threatening to kill Marjorie Taylor Greene
3h ago

Credit: AP

Georgia man arrested, accused of threatening to kill Marjorie Taylor Greene
3h ago

Credit: TNS

Teen to serve life for killing 14-year-old girl as part of gang initiation
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: TNS

Falcons’ defense prepares for Cardinals’ Kyler Murray’s first start of 2023
27m ago
Falcons’ Taylor Heinicke: ‘This is the Super Bowl for us this week’
5h ago
Kentavius Street jumped into the mix, made plays in Falcons debut
Featured

Atlanta is now the only U.S. city with giant pandas
10h ago
AJC poll shows Georgia Democratic rift over Israel
Vote again: Here are local races headed to apparent runoff elections in December
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top