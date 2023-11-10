Falcons focused on becoming more lethal in the red zone

But most did a double-take when the Falcons had the ball on the 1-yard line Sunday against the Vikings, and Robinson never touched the football in what turned out to be a 31-28 loss to the Vikings. The Falcons had to settle for a field goal.

Falcons coach Arthur Smith went on a five-minute filibuster regarding the use of Robinson and the team’s red-zone offense Wednesday.

When the Falcons (4-5) face the Cardinals (1-8) at 4:05 p.m. Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, they’ll have another chance to utilize Robinson and potentially solve their problem scoring touchdowns in the red zone.

Smith gave a full breakdown of the team’s red-zone woes and how Robinson is being used.

Let’s dissect Smith’s response to why Robinson has had limited touches in the red zone. He wanted to point out the nuance of the issue and place it in the proper context.

“Sometimes two things can be true at once,” Smith said.

Smith said he had to be objective, look at the mistakes and failures and try to fix them.

“That’s where you have to be objectively honest,” Smith said. “That’s the only way you improve.”

He noted that the Falcons have had 28 red-zone trips.

“We’ve scored touchdowns on 14 of them,” Smith said. “So, that’s half. Fifty percent.”

The 50% total ranks 19th of 32 teams in the league.

Former Falcons offensive coordinator Mike Mularkey, who coached with Smith in Tennessee from 2014-17, said his goal was to hit 75%. He was the Falcons’ offensive coordinator from 2008-11.

“Not where you want to be,” Smith said of the 50% mark. “You obviously want to score every time, but historically, if you’re in the mid- to high-60s, you’d be up there leading the league. The years we were really good in Tennessee, we were damn near 75%.”

Miami currently leads the league with a 75% red-zone touchdown-conversion rate.

Smith noted that the Falcons have kicked nine field goals.

“Two of them were situational: win the game, right? Green Bay and Houston,” Smith said. “So those are two. The other seven, we had three fumbles down in Tampa. A turnover on downs we had against Jacksonville that we tried to cut (the lead) on the fourth-down sprint-out to (wide receiver) Drake (London). So, we have 99 plays, give or take – and that’s including things that have been nullified by penalties, whether that’s offense, pre-snap or even defensive penalties.”

After that background, he addressed Robinson.

“We have a lot of guys that we think are good players on this team,” Smith said. “So, it’s not just Bijan, but it’s all of those guys.”

Smith then noted that the opposing defense can take certain players away and pressure from one side and blow up a play.

“That’s not an excuse,” Smith said. “That’s just a reality – and the intent is he, among other people, when we’ve been in sync, it’s been pretty good. There have been some zone reads.

“That’s been a really good (red zone) play for us. So, the play, if (the quarterback) hands it, that’s going to (Robinson). Well, we pulled it, and that’s been a pretty positive play for us down there.”

Quarterback Desmond Ridder has scored three touchdowns on zone-read plays and had a fumble on one in Tampa Bay that should have been a touchdown.

Smith noted that running back Tyler Allgeier has been a good goal-line and short-yardage runner.

“Sometimes you build in run alerts,” Smith said. “Maybe you’re going to CP (Cordarrelle Patterson). Maybe you’re going to Bijan, Jonnu (Smith) or whoever.”

Overall it’s been 99 plays, some nullified by penalties and some in two-point conversion situations.

“It’s been pretty balanced,” Smith said. “He’s been at the tip of the spear at most of them. Now, the ball hasn’t gone to him every time. It’s not going to go to every player every time because we have a lot of good players. So, it’s my job to make sure that we’re better than 50%.”

Robinson has rushed 103 times for 517 yards and a touchdown. He also has 28 receptions for 197 yards and two touchdowns.

Robinson has had nine red-zone carries and has caught three passes. Smith clearly is counting plays where Robinson has been a decoy.

“For any rookie, the seasons are long,” Smith said. “You’re going to have ebbs and flows. He still has a huge impact on the game. He’s got 700 yards. You’re still looking for ways, and you know it’s a long journey. We’ll see how this second half of the season goes.”

Robinson will not request the ball more.

“I’ve never been a guy who asks for carries or anything like that,” Robinson said. “That really gets in the middle of a team. Obviously, for running back, or a player in general, you want to get in your rhythm.”

Robinson’s workload was projected to be in the range of 15 to 20 touches per game.

“For me, I’m trying to make every opportunity that I can count for the guys, for the team,” Robinson said. “Whether or not as much or a lot. I’m going to do my best to make it right and make the right decision on the field.”

Robinson’s role in the passing game appears to have been overstated. He mostly has been used as a check-down receiver.

He hasn’t been a weapon out of the slot, as was advertised after the draft.

Robinson has run 78 routes outside of the backfield – about eight per game – according to Next Gen Stats. He has amassed 43 yards on those routes.,”

“I can do whatever,” Robinson said. “I’m prepared for whatever coach Smith and (running backs) coach (Michael) Pitre have me do,” Robinson said. “I’ll just go from there on that one.”

Robinson has played two games since the Tampa Bay game, when he had only one carry and his playtime was reduced. (That is an injury reporting matter that still is under review by the NFL office as of Thursday afternoon.)

Robinson had 11 carries in the losses to the Titans and the Vikings.

“Yeah,” Smith said when asked if Robinson was healthy. “He played a lot of snaps (against the Vikings). And sometimes, his impact away from the ball can open things up.”

The Falcons don’t want to over-use Robinson.

“There’s a balance,” Smith said. “It’s a long game; 17 (regular-season games) and you want to play more. We have the opportunity to do that, even as frustrated as you can feel on Monday or after a game like that. So yeah, that’s the evolution of it.”

The Falcons are all in on trying to win the Arizona game. Robinson is a native of Tucson, Arizona.

“Now’s the time,” Smith said. “We’ve got a one-game season. We’ve got to lock in on Arizona, and thankfully, we have a bye after that, which will come at a good time. We can take advantage of it.”

Bottom line, the Falcons want to score more points in their red-zone trips. They have a lot of weapons to try to achieve that goal.

“So, again, our intent, we try to be very balanced,” Smith said. “We’ve used everybody. He has scored. He’s led to a lot of points. Some of it, whether he’s gotten the ball or not, and then other times – like with all of our players – we’ve got to find other ways to make sure we’re more lethal down in the red zone.”

