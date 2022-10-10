Falcons’ Feleipe Franks continues his development at tight end

Asking those comparative questions does help Franks, but there are fundamental carryovers from his time behind center as well.

“It definitely helps in the pass game, knowing where you’re at in possessions,” Franks said. “(I know) when to take time on a route or when not to.”

However, the run game is an example of a facet of the game that is based more on developing technical skills for Franks. He leans on teammates who are more experienced around him to help him in those areas.

In particular, Parker Hesse, who transitioned from defensive end to tight end in college, has been able to provide a helping hand to Franks without having to force it onto him.

“Hesse always provides a good example,” Franks said. “He’s never just tried to be a leader. He is who he is. That’s somebody you want to follow. He knows his stuff and is on top of his stuff everyday he comes in. That’s the type of guy you want to replicate when you come into the (tight end) room.”

With the guidance of Peelle, Hesse and other influences from the team, Franks has become more comfortable in his new position, but he still feels like there’s more progress to be made.

“It’s been like night and day for me,” Franks said. “Sometimes, I’ll get out there and know what I’m doing, but at the same time, I’m not necessarily comfortable doing it. So, there are two different standpoints to look at it.”

His growth in the position comes due to attention he pays to the details. Against Seattle, he led the point of attack with a block that led to a 40-yard gain by running back Cordarrelle Patterson.

“The little things matter, and that’s why I was so happy,” Franks said. “To go out there, perform and get plays like that (to play out) the way you drew it up -- it’s fun to see it come to fruition.”

“I’m not a selfish guy,” Franks added. “For me, I find joy in seeing others happy, like CP (Cordarrelle Patterson) -- him getting a big run.”

Franks does not have a reception this season. He had a chance in Sunday’s loss to the Buccaneers, but could not hang on to a ball thrown to him.

Those around Franks have spoken about his motor and the mindset he brings to his aspirations for growth on the field, but Franks said that type of perspective extends beyond football for him.

“That’s just how I am as a person -- never want to be complacent,” Franks said. “I always want to be a competitor, always want to be the best at what I’m doing. You just don’t ever want to be comfortable, because that’s when you get your job taken.”