Falcons embrace new COVID-19 protocols as Terrell returns

“I’ve obviously kept an eye on it,” Falcons coach Dan Quinn said of the league-wide COVID-19 situation. “I was on a call Monday afternoon with the other head coaches, general managers and some ownership as well. Being on that call, from the medical side of where we are at. What’s gone well and what hasn’t. There were some new protocols that came about.”

As a part of the new protocols, the teams must keep all surveillance videos for 30 days. NFL Security will supervise and coordinate the review of the footage to ensure compliance.

Players must be 10 feet apart to eat in the cafeteria and must limit their time eating and in the locker room.

Also, teams are required to have five buses, up from two buses, for travel with each being no more than 50% full. Players and team personnel will have assigned seating.

Also, the masks requirements were made stronger. Players and staff must wear a mask at all times while the team facilities and on the practice field unless it interferes with athletic activity.

“One thing that we all, not just players and coaches, but everybody, is to be able to adjust,” Quinn said. “When the new things come, not to say that’s normal, but knowing that the adjustments are always coming, we are ready to do that.”

Quinn is fine with the new protocols.

“Some are on length of testing and some are on different protocols,” Quinn said. "Being able to adjust is good. Number one, masks. Every chance you can, when we are in the building and not on the field, that’s what we do.

“One of the golden rules is that if you thought somebody had COVID-19 you’ll probably wear your mask. Just go into that thinking and it makes it a lot easier to stay disciplined.”

When Terrell went on the list, the Falcons had to scramble in the secondary with two of the top three cornerbacks out. Undrafted rookie Delrick Abrams finished the Bears’ game after Darqueze Dennard, Terrell’s replacement, was injured.

With Terrell out against Green Bay, the secondary was abused again, but this time by the great Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. Terrell returned to the facilities on Wednesday and was added back to the active roster on Thursday.

The Falcons, per league, can not comment on if Terrell tested positive or if he was exposed to COVID-19.

“A.J., for us, was somebody who was very disciplined with that,” Quinn said.

Before the season started, Falcons running back Todd Gurley and defensive tackle Grady Jarrett were among a group of players expressing their concern about player safety and trying to play during the coronavirus pandemic that has resulted in the deaths of more than 210,000 Americans.

“Everything was going pretty smooth over the first couple of months of the season,” Gurley said. “Then you know, just like anything, it was all fun and games, we don’t really recognize something until it happens to you or someone close to you.”

Terrell’s situation was a wake-up call for the Falcons.

“Obviously, A.J. getting it, just makes people tighten up a little bit more and (take) more precautions,” Gurley said. “It was one of those things that was a blessing and a curse. Kind of glad those things happen, that way you can show people that this thing is real and no one is invincible.”

Gurley is friends with New England quarterback Cam Newton, who missed their last game. The Patriots, playing with journeyman quarterback Brian Hoyer, loss to the Chiefs.

“I texted him,” Gurley said. “I’ll have to hit him it. I try not to bother nobody too much, but I appreciate that reminder. I’m probably going to hit him up today and check up on him.”

The Falcons expect to get a boost from Terrell’s return.

“It’s really big getting A.J. back,” Jarrett said. “I’m glad that he’s feeling well. He’s coming back right in time.”

Jarrett and the rest of the league is watching the Tennessee situation.

“We definitely knew that it was a risk coming into the season playing,” Jarrett said. “You’ve got to just kind of take things how they go and be as careful as you can. Know that it’s for real.

"You have to take all of the right steps that you can when nobody is watching to make sure that you’re handling your business to keep yourself healthy and the people around you healthy so that you can continue to play football.”

The focus in Tennessee should be on player safety and now how fast they can play another game. Their game with Pittsburgh last week was postponed.

The game against Buffalo is likely to be postponed as the team facilities remain closed.

“If somebody must go away for a while to get healthy, that’s just how it’s got to be,” Jarrett said. “Definitely, just trying to make sure along with trying to get some wins going here, we also want to make sure people are taking the right precautions to stay healthy and are abiding by the guidelines.”

The isolation is probably the hardest part for football players, who are used to hanging out in the locker, blasting music and telling jokes.

“COVID-19 is probably worst than being hurt because you’re not in rehab, you’re at the house by yourself,” Gurley said. “You have communication, but you are not up here.”

Gurley figures that Newton is struggling with that part of recovery.

“I know it’s tough being the star quarterback and not seeing his team win last week,” Gurley said. “I know the competitive spirit that he has. He’ll take that accountability and put that loss on himself.”

Gurley doesn’t view the new protocols as a problem.

“It’s makes you take more responsibility,” Gurley said. "When you want to kick back and lay your feet up, as soon as you do that, you get those signs of somebody else getting it. Then, you’re like oh, let me tighten up.

“It’s a good thing for me. It’s definitely helped me be more responsible. Be more focused. Take care of business off the field. Whatever, I need to do. I feel like I’ve been more consistent in helping out in the community, focusing on business opportunities and letting football be football.”

Falcons' next four games

Panthers at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11

Falcons at Vikings at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18

Lions at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday Oct. 25

Falcons at Panthers at 8:20 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29

